Rosé All Day will give Instagram contest winner $10,000, trip to France

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 28, 2019, 11:19AM
Updated 8 hours ago

Wine company Rosé All Day is searching for its next influencer with an Instagram contest.

Despite the crowded competition, the gig doesn’t sound all that taxing.

“Our goal here is not to make anyone work, but rather to find the perfect influencer who can synergize their already rosé-filled lifestyle to translate to gorgeous content,” reads a casting call posted to Rosé All Day’s website.

The winner will receive $10,000 and a trip to France, as long as they create one rosé-related Instagram post per month.

To enter, Rosé enthusiasts should follow @Rose_All_Day on Instagram, “post killer #RoséAllDay content” and tag @Rose_All_Day between June 8-Sept. 2.

The competition will be narrowed down to five finalists before a winner is selected to take selfies while sipping rosé at a French chateau.

