Blame curiosity for the ridiculous cost of cult cabs

People are still scratching their heads over the 6-liter bottle of Screaming Eagle’s 1992 Cabernet that sold for a record-breaking half a million dollars at auction in 2000.

With Auction Napa Valley this weekend and auction season in full throttle, it’s a good time to revisit the reasons behind these high-priced wonders. Karen MacNeil, author of the “Wine Bible” calls cult cabs a phenomena, one that she has watched with curiosity over the years.

“These are wines that possess what I call the desirability of unattainability,” she said. “It’s not merely that they’re expensive, although they are ... but with them you need a special status or a special power … some kind of insider access. Whether or not this is true is another story, but that’s the belief.”

For those who wonder if cult cabs are merely hype, MacNeil said that’s not the case.

“I don’t think it’s all marketing, which some people would argue that these people are just rich and good at marketing, and they may be both but they have the goods,” she said.

“They do have great pieces of ground, and they have significant skill with viticulture and winemaking, and these cult cabs are really amazing wines. It’s pretty irrefutable that these are really very, very good wines. No one is pulling the wool over consumers’ eyes.”

For those curious about the lingo of the large bottle formats that cult cabs often show up in, here’s a quick look at some of them in liters:

750 ML –– standard –– equal to one bottle.

1.5 L –– magnum –– equal to two 750 ml bottles.

3 L –– Double Magnum –– equal to two magnums or four 750 ml bottles.

6 L –– Imperial –– equal to eight 750 ml bottles

9 L –– Salmanazar –– equal to 12 750 ml bottles.

Auction organizers build lots around cult cabs in large format bottles because they know top bidders often want to throw a big party.

“Because of their prestige and rarity over the years, auction organizers know that the wake that builds behind these wines is a wake of curiosity,” MacNeil said. “As time goes on and you’ve heard about Harlan all these years, now you’re in a position to taste it. The curiosity factor is at an all-time high for these wines.”

