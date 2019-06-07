Got an ailment? Learn how to heal it with herbs

PETALUMA

How resilient is your home, community?

Daily Acts, the Petaluma-based non-profit that teaches people how to live more sustainably, is hosting an evening talk on Tuesday focusing on its Resilient Homes Program.

The program is designed to support a network of people actively looking for ways to have healthy, food-producing landscapes, as well as communities that foster connections, opportunities for skills-sharing and combined efforts to address and meet local challenges.

Daily Acts hopes the movement will “help transform landscapes and communities into regenerative systems that support all life.”

The talk will include a brief overview of the program, information on how you can get involved and a tour of a model garden that demonstrates ecological features that create habitat for wildlife and food. Directions to the house will be give upon registration at dailyacts.org. 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

SEBASTOPOL

Antique parking lot sale planned at Food for Thought

It’s a summer blow-out on Sunday when Food for Thought Antiques Gifts & Garden fills its parking lot with summer bargains for the home and garden. Rugs, lamps, tables, chairs, benches, dishes, pictures, vintage clothes, outdoor garden art, flower boxes and more, will be marked to sell. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Everything in the store will be marked down from Sunday through June 23 from 10 to 50%. The antiques store supports Food for Thought, a food bank for people with HIV and AIDS. 2701 Gravenstein Hwy. S., Sebastopol.

PETALUMA

Thyme to think outside the basil, and other summer herb puns

Master gardener, flower arranger and crafter Ellyn Pelikan will demonstrate some of the many uses of herbs during this Monday’s meeting of the Petaluma Garden Club.

Pelikan, with her signature wit, will discuss medicinal, culinary and crafting uses for herbs. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. for the 11 a.m. meeting, which includes coffee and snacks and is open to non-members as well. Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma.

SANTA ROSA

Learn how to craft firewise landscapes in your backyard

Master gardener Dennis Przybycien will help you learn how to take preventative measures to protect your home from wildfires in a free workshop today. This presentation offers a common sense approach to making your property a defensible space. It will help you minimize the chance of wildfires spreading through your landscape and burning your home. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., Harvest for the Hungry, 1717 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.

SANTA ROSA

‘The Fascinating Orchids of Vietnam’ presented

The Sonoma County Orchid Society will present “The Fascinating Orchids of Vietnam” Tuesday for those curious about these exotic plants. Angelic Nguyen grew up in Vietnam and has been growing orchids for about 20 years, and will be showing her large selections and photographs. 6:30 p.m., Santa Rosa Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa, sonomaorchids.com

