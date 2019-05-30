Enter the Press Democrat's Father-Son Lookalike Sweepstakes

Dads: Are you and your son’s school photos identical, even though they were taken decades apart? Do strangers comment that he's your mini-me?

If that's you, enter our Father-Son Lookalike Sweepstakes. The Grand Prize is four tickets to a July San Francisco Giants game.

To enter, email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with one high-resolution photo of you together. Include your full names and where you both live. Please also include (not for publication) a phone number or email address in case there are questions about your entry.

Then answer the following questions in a few short sentences:

Besides your appearances, how similar are your personalities?

What do you have in common?

What is a key difference?

Responses may be edited for clarity and brevity. One entry per person. All ages welcome. Open to Sonoma, Mendocino, Napa and Lake county residents. Winner will be chosen by random drawing. By entering the sweepstakes, you grant The Press Democrat permission to publish photos to pressdemocrat.com and in The Press Democrat newspaper.