Seasonal Pantry: Simple ways to cook fresh chickpeas

Lola’s Markets — there are two in Santa Rosa, one in Healdsburg, one in Petaluma, and one in Napa — are great sources for a range of foods you can’t find elsewhere.

I typically shop at the one on Sebastopol Road and Dutton Avenue, which is closest to Sebastopol, where I live.

Last week, while I was getting Mexican-style posole and beef heart for a couple of projects, I spotted a large bin full of fresh chickpeas, aka garbanzo beans. How could I resist these little treasures?

Fresh chickpeas are, of course, chickpeas that have not yet dried. You find them in the spring and summer. They are still in their pods and they are quite small, unlike, say, fresh favas, with their long thick fuzzy pods filled with as many as five or six beans.

The pods of chickpeas are paper thin and fairly crisp, so that they open easily when pierced with a fingernail. They are about an inch long and resemble a tilde, that diacritical mark that appears in certain words, such as jalapeño. There are just one or two peas in each pod.

Unlike favas, they do not have an inner skin and can be enjoyed raw. They have the same earthy flavor of the much more common dried pea, but it is more delicate, slightly sweet and has a pleasing green taste.

Eight ounces of fresh chickpeas, about 4 cups, yields about 1¼ cups when shelled.

I poked around on a few blogs and was surprised to see several bloggers dismiss them as too troublesome to bother with.

“It’s too hard to get them out of their shell,” and “the taste is underwhelming” were the most common complaints. One writer worried that her boyfriend was developing carpal tunnel syndrome from his efforts to extract them.

It took me about 30 minutes to shell the 8 ounces I brought home, a task I performed standing up at my kitchen counter while I watched a favorite TV show. The time passed effortlessly, my wrists don’t hurt and I didn’t break a single fingernail.

Three-quarters of a cup of chickpeas contains 9 grams of protein, 164 calories, 3 grams of fat and a fair amount of fiber. They have a number of other nutrients, as well, including copper, folic acid, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, potassium, thiamin and zinc.

It is not possible to simply substitute fresh chickpeas for dried ones. You can’t, for example, make a successful traditional hummus with the fresh peas. But you can add them to tagines, salads, stews and other dishes, adjusting cooking times. Dried chickpeas can take up to an hour to soften. Fresh ones require just 3 to 5 minutes in boiling salted water.

_____

This is the easiest way to enjoy fresh chickpeas, pods and all. Be careful not to burn your fingers when they first come off the griddle.

Fresh Chickpeas In Their Pods

Makes 6 to 8 servings, as an appetizer

1 pound fresh chickpeas, picked over for empty or spoiled pods

— Olive oil

— Coarse salt, such as Maldon Sea Salt, sel gris, or similar salt