Seasonal Pantry: Simple ways to cook fresh chickpeas

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 4, 2019, 4:29PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Lola’s Markets — there are two in Santa Rosa, one in Healdsburg, one in Petaluma, and one in Napa — are great sources for a range of foods you can’t find elsewhere.

I typically shop at the one on Sebastopol Road and Dutton Avenue, which is closest to Sebastopol, where I live.

Last week, while I was getting Mexican-style posole and beef heart for a couple of projects, I spotted a large bin full of fresh chickpeas, aka garbanzo beans. How could I resist these little treasures?

Fresh chickpeas are, of course, chickpeas that have not yet dried. You find them in the spring and summer. They are still in their pods and they are quite small, unlike, say, fresh favas, with their long thick fuzzy pods filled with as many as five or six beans.

The pods of chickpeas are paper thin and fairly crisp, so that they open easily when pierced with a fingernail. They are about an inch long and resemble a tilde, that diacritical mark that appears in certain words, such as jalapeño. There are just one or two peas in each pod.

Unlike favas, they do not have an inner skin and can be enjoyed raw. They have the same earthy flavor of the much more common dried pea, but it is more delicate, slightly sweet and has a pleasing green taste.

Eight ounces of fresh chickpeas, about 4 cups, yields about 1¼ cups when shelled.

I poked around on a few blogs and was surprised to see several bloggers dismiss them as too troublesome to bother with.

“It’s too hard to get them out of their shell,” and “the taste is underwhelming” were the most common complaints. One writer worried that her boyfriend was developing carpal tunnel syndrome from his efforts to extract them.

It took me about 30 minutes to shell the 8 ounces I brought home, a task I performed standing up at my kitchen counter while I watched a favorite TV show. The time passed effortlessly, my wrists don’t hurt and I didn’t break a single fingernail.

Three-quarters of a cup of chickpeas contains 9 grams of protein, 164 calories, 3 grams of fat and a fair amount of fiber. They have a number of other nutrients, as well, including copper, folic acid, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, potassium, thiamin and zinc.

It is not possible to simply substitute fresh chickpeas for dried ones. You can’t, for example, make a successful traditional hummus with the fresh peas. But you can add them to tagines, salads, stews and other dishes, adjusting cooking times. Dried chickpeas can take up to an hour to soften. Fresh ones require just 3 to 5 minutes in boiling salted water.

This is the easiest way to enjoy fresh chickpeas, pods and all. Be careful not to burn your fingers when they first come off the griddle.

Fresh Chickpeas In Their Pods

Makes 6 to 8 servings, as an appetizer

1 pound fresh chickpeas, picked over for empty or spoiled pods

— Olive oil

— Coarse salt, such as Maldon Sea Salt, sel gris, or similar salt

— Small lemon wedges

Set a griddle over an outdoor charcoal or wood fire or over two gas burners.

While it heats, put the chickpeas into a large bowl, drizzle with just a bit of olive oil and toss to coat.

When the griddle is hot, add the chickpeas in a single layer and cook until they begin to pick up some color. Turn, cook until lightly golden on the other side, and transfer to a serving bowl or basket. Season with salt and enjoy hot, with lemon wedges nearby for those who like a spritz on their chickpeas.

After you’ve blanched chickpeas, you can use them in so many different dishes. They go great with rice, pasta, farro, chicken and lamb, to name just a few of the foods that welcome them.

Blanched Fresh Chickpeas

Makes 3 to 4 servings

— Kosher salt

8 ounces fresh chickpeas, shelled

Extra-virign olive oil

1 lemon wedge

— Black pepper in a mill

Fill a medium saucepan half full with water, add a generous tablespoon of salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the chickpeas, cook for 3 minutes, carefully taste one, and, if not as tender as you like, cook for another minute or two. Drain right away and tip into a wide shallow bowl to cool.

Drizzle with a little olive oil, add a squeeze of lemon, season with salt and pepper and enjoy.

Variations:

Scatter the dressed chickpeas over freshly made hummus or freshly made guacamole.

Toss the blanched chickpeas with pasta, ricotta, chopped Italian parsley and grated lemon zest.

Scatter 2 or 3 tablespoons of the dressed chickpeas over individual servings of chilled yogurt gazpacho.

When making tabbouleh, add a layer of blanched chickpeas on top of the bulgur wheat before adding other ingredients.

Add to summer bread salad.

Although you can’t make traditional hummus with fresh chickpeas, you can make very good falafel, without the overnight soaking the dried chickpeas require.

Falafel Sandwiches with Yogurt-Tahini Sauce

Makes 4 servings

1 cup fresh shelled chickpeas, from about 7 to 8 ounces of pods

1 shallot, chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed and chopped

3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons all-purpose white flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon ground cardamom

— Black pepper in a mill

1 cup whole milk yogurt

1 tablespoon raw sesame tahini

— Olive oil or peanut oil, for frying

1 small red onion, cut into thin half rounds

4 or 5 Romaine lettuce leaves, cut into ¼-inch wide crosswise slices

— Handful of cherry tomatoes, halved optional

Put the chickpeas into the work bowl of a food processor fitted with its metal blade. Pulse several times to reduce them to uniform bits.

Add the shallot, garlic, parsley and cilantro and pulse several times. Scrape the sides of the work bowl, add the flour, salt, turmeric, cumin, coriander, cardamom and several very generous turns of black pepper. Pulse several times, until the mixture is reduced nearly to a paste.

Transfer to a bowl, taste and correct for salt. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours.

Meanwhile, put the yogurt into a bowl, add the tahini and a few pinches of salt, stir, cover and refrigerate.

To finish the sandwiches, pour 2 inches of oil into a heavy saucepan and set over high heat. Cover a plate with several layers of absorbent paper and set it near the stove. Preheat the oven or a toaster oven to 325 degrees. Set all the ingredients near a clean work surface.

When the oil’s temperature reaches about 360 degrees, use a small ice cream scoop to form balls and carefully drop several into the hot oil. Cook until lightly browned on one side, about 2 minutes; turn and cook until evenly browned all over. Transfer the cooked balls to absorbent paper to drain and continue until all have been cooked.

Working quickly, put pita into the oven or toaster oven and heat through; do not let brown or turn crisp. When very hot and pliable, transfer to individual plates.

Set shredded lettuce on each pita, divide the falafel among them, and top with the onion. Season with salt and pepper, drizzle generously with yogurt- tahini sauce, and top with the tomato, if using. Enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “More Than Meatballs.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

