Pairing: Emeritus pinot perfect with lamb

What a joy it is to discover an ultra-premium pinot noir such as our Wine of the Week, Emeritus Vineyards 2016 Pinot Hill East Pinot Noir ($75), that isn’t defined, at least in part, by its high alcohol.

This one weighs in at just 13 percent, which lets nuances of aroma and flavor take center stage, as they should.

The wine is a beauty, with suggestions of peppercorns, delicate flourishes of tangerine zest, hints of celery, and a surprising splash of sea mist, evocative of the fog that washes over the vineyard on many mornings. Every sip whispers that this is a true coastal pinot noir.

As its price suggests, this is a very special wine and, although it is compatible with many foods, it warrants a special meal.

Grilled wild Pacific King salmon with warm cherry compote is an outstanding match, as is seared duck breast with grilled Bing cherries.

In cool weather, a suave duck meatloaf with a buttery potato puree would be sensational. Seared albacore with candied bacon, roasted chicken with five-spice butter and maitake mushroom risotto are also sensational companions.

But it’s apricot season, which will last just another couple of weeks.

I rarely use balsamic vinegar, but here it is used to deepen the flavors of the grilled apricots and form a bridge to the succulent lamb. Generous amounts of black pepper bring it all together in a glorious marriage of flavors.

Rack of Lamb with Spring Onions and Grilled Apricots

Makes 2 servings, easily doubled

½ Frenched rack of lamb (4 ribs), preferably from Williams Ranch or other local producer (see note below)

— Kosher salt

— Black pepper in a mill

6-8 Small spring onions, trimmed

— Olive oil

4 Firm-ripe apricots, halved and pitted

2 teaspoons best-quality balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon butter, at room temperature

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.

Set the lamb on a clean work surface and season it all over the salt.

Grind black pepper over it and press the pepper into the fleshy parts. Set aside briefly.

Put the trimmed onions in a small bowl, add the olive oil, season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Set a cast-iron skillet over high heat and, when it is very hot, sear the skin side of the rack. Turn the lamb skin side up, add the onions to the skillet and transfer to the oven.

Cook for 20 minutes, during which time the meat should reach an internal temperature of about 100 degrees.

Cook another 15 minutes, check to be certain it has reached 120 degrees, and remove from the oven. Cover lightly with aluminum foil.

Set a scored pan, such as a cast-iron grill pan, over high heat and brush it lightly with olive oil. When it is hot, set the apricots on it, skin side down, and cook for about 3 minutes, until the skin is seared with grill marks.

Turn the apricots cut side down and cook 3 minutes more.

Transfer the apricots to 2 warmed dinner plates, setting them cut side up. Drizzle with the balsamic vinegar and season generously with black pepper.

Working quickly, cut the rack into individual ribs and set alongside the apricots; top each rib chop with a little butter.

Set the onions alongside, season all over with a little more salt and pepper, and enjoy right away.

