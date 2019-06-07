Enter The Press Democrat's Family Sweepstakes

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
June 7, 2019, 1:03PM
Updated 13 hours ago

Families come in all shapes and sizes. In honor of LGBT Pride Month, we want to see yours!

Show off your family, however you define it, for a chance to win four tickets to an upcoming San Francisco Giants game.

To enter, email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with one high-resolution photo of you together and tell us about your favorite thing to do as a family.

Please include your full names and where you live. Please also include (not for publication) a phone number or email address in case there are questions about your entry.

Responses may be edited for clarity and brevity. One entry per person. All ages welcome. Open to Sonoma, Mendocino, Napa and Lake county residents.

Winner will be chosen by random drawing of all entries received by Thursday, June 13.

By entering the sweepstakes, you grant The Press Democrat permission to publish photos to pressdemocrat.com and in The Press Democrat newspaper.

