Great reasons to play outdoors in Sonoma County this week

PRIDE WALK, JUNE 9

Jenner: Celebrate LGBTQIA Pride Month at a 1-mile, steep hike and stay for a potluck picnic at Stillwater Cove Regional Park, 22455 state Highway 1, 2-4 p.m. Parking $7. Contact Marcia Munson, 707-847-3245.

SUNDOWN STRETCH, JUNE 12

Santa Rosa: Unwind with stress reducing exercises and guided meditation 6:30-8 p.m. at Taylor Mountain Regional Park, 2080 Kawana Terrace. For teens and adults, free, registration required. Parking $7. 707-789-9699, SonomaCountyParks.org

SWIM LESSON, JUNE 15

Sebastopol: Bilingual swim lesson for kids age 5 and older and water safety training for parents and guardians, 9-11:30 a.m. Ives Pool, 7400 Willow St. Registration required, call 707-565-8034. SonomaCountyParks.org

HIKE, JUNE 15

Santa Rosa: Bill and Dave lead a 9-mile, round trip hike on the Ridge Trail at North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park, 5297 Sonoma Mountain Road 9:45 a.m.-3 p.m., rain or shine. Bring water and lunch, parking $7. billanddavehikes.com

FULL MOON PADDLE, JUNE 16

Healdsburg: Paddle a kayak under the full moon, 7:30-10 p.m. at Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road. $45 per person fee includes kayak, paddle and life jacket, limited space available, registration required, parking $7. Contact Shelly Spriggs 707-539-2865 or at Shelly.Spriggs@sonoma-county.org

MORNING WALK, JUNE 16

Kenwood: Join Carolyn Greene on a 3-mile walk, 9-11 a.m. at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at the White Barn parking lot, bring water and a snack. sugarloafpark.org

FULL MOON HIKE, JUNE 16

Kenwood: Take a moderate to strenuous 4-mile hike, 7-10 p.m. at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. $10 parking. Bring water and snacks and extra layers of clothing. sugarloafpark.org

James Lanaras