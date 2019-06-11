A la carte: Enjoy wine events, dinners, films and more

HEALDSBURG

Experience Alexander Valley

The annual Experience Alexander Valley weekend will provide a deep dive into the region’s terroir on June 22 and 23, with one- and two-day tickets available for a variety of morning and afternoon sessions.

Experiences range from winemaker blending seminars and bocce in the vineyards to brunch and a ravioli-making class. Morning experiences are held at 10 a.m. and afternoon adventures are held at 2 p.m.

Weekend passes are $200. One-day tickets are $125. For more information and to reserve: alexandervalley.org

SANTA ROSA

Wines & Sunsets

Wines & Sunsets returns on Wednesday nights to Paradise Ridge Winery at its Russian River Valley Estate Amphitheater.

The winery, which is rebuilding after the 2017 fires, kicks off the popular summer event at 5:30 p.m. June 19 with artisan wines, live music and gourmet food trucks. Dessert each evening will be supplied by Cold Stone Creamery.

On June 19, guests will enjoy music by the Blues Burners and tasty fare from The Fig Rig. On June 26, there will be Latin American music from Carlos Herrera and porky provisions supplied by Zazu’s Black Piglet.

Admission is $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Seating is family style, with shared tables. Guests are encouraged to bring glassware, sun hats and warm layers. Plastic cups will be provided for free, and Govino glassware will be available for purchase.

The winery is located at 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive. Reservations: shop.prwinery.com/Wine-Shop/Event-Tickets

HEALDSBURG

Rosé infuses summer fun

The Great Rosé Infusion for Summer, an immersive wine experience, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. June 22 at Soda Rock Winery.

The event will serve the gold medal winners from Experience Rosé: The 2019 Competition, held on May 1 at Soda Rock Winery.

There were five Best of Show awards, with top honors and Best of Show going to the Balletto Vineyards 2018 Rosé of Pinot Noir from the Russian River Valley.

Other wineries pouring at the event include Wilson Artisan Wineries, Fathers & Daughters Cellars of Mendocino and Mutt Lynch Winery of Windsor. Guest chefs will serve delicious bites, including French charcuterie, artisan bread and barbecue fare. Steel Jam will provide steel drum music.

VIP guests can enter early at 11 a.m. for a special tasting of signature rosés poured by winemakers. VIP tickets are $115.

General admission is $85, designated drivers are $45. To reserve, go to experiencerose.com.

PETALUMA

Learn to make Indian flatbreads

Get an introduction to India’s rich and diverse bread-baking culture during an Indian Flatbread class at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Artisan Baking Center.

The class, taught by bread baker Pankaj Kumar, will demonstrate how to make roti — simple, round flatbreads made from whole wheat dough — as well as the rich, flaky paratha, which can be enriched with ghee — a special clarified butter — and filled with spicy potatoes, meats, cheese or vegetables.

The class costs $125. To reserve: centralmilling.com/artisan-baking-center/ 1120 Holm Road.

GEYSERVILLE

Dinner & a movie at Sbragia

Sbragia Family Vineyards will host a benefit Italian dinner and a screening of the Oscar-winning comedy “Sideways” from 7 to 11 p.m. June 20 at the picturesque winery.