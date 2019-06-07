Want a glimpse of Auction Napa Valley? It’s not too late.

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 7, 2019, 3:57PM
Updated 7 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

At Auction Napa Valley Saturday, bidders under the white tent seemed more than happy to dispose of their disposable incomes. Their spiraling bids helped organizers raise an estimated weekend take of nearly $12 million.

To capture the color of the auction weekend — the fashion, the humor, the bidding mentality — we captured some of the notable moments. For those who went to the auction events and for the curious who didn’t, here are some snapshots.

Most memorable quote — When headliner pop star Katy Perry was handed a glass of wine while on stage, she joked, “Is that Opus? You’re not pouring something for me from another bottle? I don’t want any Two-Buck-Chuck coming from the back of the room.”

Impressive Multitasker: Celebrity chef Ayesha Curry of International Smoke from Michael Mina’s restaurant empire, and wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry kept an impressive pace. While Steph was a no-show, Ayesha was busy in the outdoor kitchen cooking dinner for the paddle holders after an exhausting — and expensive — afternoon of bidding.

Staying on Message — When the shuttles dropped guests off in the parking lot of St. Helena’s Meadowood Napa Valley Resort, a series of large placards greeted them to remind them of the vintners’ mission: relief for the underserved. One said, “One in five Napa Valley residents uses OLE Health as their primary source of health care. Another said, “On any given day 3,500 children attend the Boys & Girls Clubs across the Napa Valley.”

Best ‘World Citizen’ Lot — Cliff Lede Vineyards’ Lot 22 featured a 14-night voyage aboard The World, the largest, privately-owned residential mega-yacht on earth. It was paired with two 1.5-liters of the following vintages of Poetry Cabernet Sauvignon: 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Biggest Bottle — Harlan Estate’s Lot 18 featured a bottle that held 9-liters of wine. This colossal bottle contains 12 standard 750 milliliter bottles. Auction organizers build lots around cult cabs in large format bottles because they know top bidders often want to throw a big party afterward.

Dedicated Dancer — What made Aaron Pott of St. Helena’s Pott Wine the championship dancer was the fact that he had the most stamina; Pott danced throughout Perry’s entire set. The 52 year-old marathon dancer — in a pinstriped jacket, shorts and tennis shoes — conceded he’s a fan.

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine