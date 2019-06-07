Want a glimpse of Auction Napa Valley? It’s not too late.

At Auction Napa Valley Saturday, bidders under the white tent seemed more than happy to dispose of their disposable incomes. Their spiraling bids helped organizers raise an estimated weekend take of nearly $12 million.

To capture the color of the auction weekend — the fashion, the humor, the bidding mentality — we captured some of the notable moments. For those who went to the auction events and for the curious who didn’t, here are some snapshots.

Most memorable quote — When headliner pop star Katy Perry was handed a glass of wine while on stage, she joked, “Is that Opus? You’re not pouring something for me from another bottle? I don’t want any Two-Buck-Chuck coming from the back of the room.”

Impressive Multitasker: Celebrity chef Ayesha Curry of International Smoke from Michael Mina’s restaurant empire, and wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry kept an impressive pace. While Steph was a no-show, Ayesha was busy in the outdoor kitchen cooking dinner for the paddle holders after an exhausting — and expensive — afternoon of bidding.

Staying on Message — When the shuttles dropped guests off in the parking lot of St. Helena’s Meadowood Napa Valley Resort, a series of large placards greeted them to remind them of the vintners’ mission: relief for the underserved. One said, “One in five Napa Valley residents uses OLE Health as their primary source of health care. Another said, “On any given day 3,500 children attend the Boys & Girls Clubs across the Napa Valley.”

Best ‘World Citizen’ Lot — Cliff Lede Vineyards’ Lot 22 featured a 14-night voyage aboard The World, the largest, privately-owned residential mega-yacht on earth. It was paired with two 1.5-liters of the following vintages of Poetry Cabernet Sauvignon: 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Biggest Bottle — Harlan Estate’s Lot 18 featured a bottle that held 9-liters of wine. This colossal bottle contains 12 standard 750 milliliter bottles. Auction organizers build lots around cult cabs in large format bottles because they know top bidders often want to throw a big party afterward.

Dedicated Dancer — What made Aaron Pott of St. Helena’s Pott Wine the championship dancer was the fact that he had the most stamina; Pott danced throughout Perry’s entire set. The 52 year-old marathon dancer — in a pinstriped jacket, shorts and tennis shoes — conceded he’s a fan.

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.