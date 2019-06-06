National Geographic features three North Bay parks on list of California 'natural wonders'

The North Bay is home to a plethora of scenic state parks, but National Geographic named three "natural wonders": Mount Tamalpais State Park, Samuel P Taylor State Park and Salt Point State Park.

Each park has ample opportunities for visitors to hike, bike, camp and picnic while taking in the outstanding scenery around them, according to National Geographic.

Sonoma County's Salt Point even allows horseback riding, fishing and scuba diving. Mount Tamalpais, located in Marin County, puts on performances in its Crushing Memorial Amphitheatre, built entirely from stone. Samuel P Taylor, also in Marin County, is situated close to Point Reyes National Seashore.

Samuel P Taylor and Salt Point’s vehicle day fee is $8. Salt Point has no main entrance fee, but does charge for parking in some areas.

For more information about Mount Tamalpais, call 415-388-2070 or visit www.parks.ca.gov. For more information about Samuel P Taylor, call 415-488-9897 or visit www.parks.ca.gov. For Salt Point, call 707-847-3221 or visit www.parks.ca.gov.

