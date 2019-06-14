Dear Abby: Wealthy man’s companion is shut out of family holidays

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
June 14, 2019, 7:35AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Dear Abby: I am a platonic friend and part-time caregiver of a wealthy gentleman. I now reside in his residence out of necessity. We respect each other, and neither of us intends to be anything more than friends.

My problem is his family. They know I exist, but refuse to get to know me. They do not allow me to accompany him to holiday events at their homes, even at his request. His sister, the matriarch and a devout Catholic, has been verbally and emotionally abusive to me. My friend believes it’s all about his money, and they consider me a threat.

I always feel hurt and rejected on these special occasions. I have no family of my own, and I’m alone on holidays most of the time. How can I overcome this hurtful situation? His nieces and nephews never call him or invite him to dinner in between holidays. Neither of us has children, so he is loyal to his relatives above all else. How do I get past the rejection?

— More Than a Caregiver

Dear More: Unless your friend has made a point of remembering you in his will, I hope you realize that when he passes, all you will receive from his family is a wave goodbye — if that. The disrespect and lack of empathy “the matriarch” has shown you is shameful. That your friend/patient lacks the backbone to insist you be included suggests to me that your relationship appears to be a one-way street.

The way to get past this would be to make sure you are saving enough money (if you haven’t) to tide you over until you find a job after his death. In the meantime, allow yourself enough personal time to cultivate relationships with people who won’t ignore you during holidays. It’s important that you not become more isolated and disconnected than you are. If you are religious, your own church might be a place to start.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine