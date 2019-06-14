Are you ready for wildfire season? Learn tips from PG&E

MENDOCINO COUNTY

The Garden Conservatory’s “goodwill” tour

If you’re a generous nature-lover, this tour on Saturday will pique your interest: A trio of private gardens in Boonville and Yorkville –– open for self guided tours –– to benefit the Garden Conservatory. Highlights include garden sculpture and handmade furniture, xeriscaping, edibles and water features. No reservations are required. Visitors can begin their day at any of the following locations: Meadowood Watch, 13020 Ornbaun Road, Boonville; Woodshop Grounds, 13750 Highway 28, Boonville; or Fish Rock Ranch, 20141 Fish Rock Road, Yorkville. The Meadowood Watch garden is filled with fir, pine and redwood trees and provides a backdrop to densely planted areas that include a small vegetable garden with raised beds and a section that attracts butterflies and bees. The Woodshop Grounds showcases garden furniture from reclaimed redwood, as well as concrete planters and border walls. Meanwhile the Fish Rock Ranch on a hilltop offers splendid views of a blend of shady and sunny gardens. $10 fee per garden, with children 12 and under free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Garden Conservatory, www.gardenconservatory.org, 1-888-842-2442.

SANTA ROSA

Wildfire Safety Open House

PG&E representatives will field questions and give tips on how to reduce wildfire risks June 27 at a Wildlife Safety Open House. In light of the growing threat of extreme weather and wildfires, PG&E is taking this precautionary measure to reach out to the public with information. Topics will include expansion of the Public Safety Power shutoff program, acceleration of safety inspections, and the replacement of equipment with more resilient poles and covered power lines. 6-8 p.m. Finley Community Center, Person Auditorium, 2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. 866-743-6589, pge.com/wildfiresafety.

