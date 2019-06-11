Wine of the week: Olivet Lane Vineyard, 2015 Russian River Valley Chardonnay

Reata, 2017 Sonoma Coast Chardonnay, 14%, $20. ★★★1/2: An uncomplicated chardonnay with notes of apple, lemon and mineral. A good poolside quaffer.

Minus Tide, 2017 Mariah Vineyard Chardonnay, 13.4%, $36. ★★★1/2: A chardonnay with stone fruit coupled with briny flavors. Notes of peach and mineral with a hint of citrus in the mix. Solid.

Merry Edwards, 2016 Olivet Lane, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Chardonnay, 14%, $66. ★★★★1/2: This is a beautiful chardonnay with a depth of flavors. It has good yin yang, with crisp apple playing off notes of rich creme brulee. Creamy yet bright, this chardonnay has nice length. Well crafted.

Ladera, 2016 Pillow Road Vineyard, Russian River Valley Chardonnay, 14.2%, $50. ★★★1/2: A blousy chardonnay with layered aromas and flavors. Citrusy notes meld into rich flavors of creme brulee and toast. Lush, with a lingering finish. This is a chardonnay-lover’s chardonnay.

What makes this chardonnay a standout is its complexity — its layered flavors — riding on a surf of crisp acidity. It has notes of apple, papaya, cedar and butterscotch. The chardonnay has a creamy texture but it’s kept in check with bright acid. The impressive take away is the balance; every flavor is in perfect harmony. It’s striking.

When people ask Alexia Pellegrini how many years she has been in the wine industry, she quips: “18 to life.”

At 38, the fourth-generation vintner and general manager of the Santa Rosa wine company said her interest in wine began when she took her first viticulture class at Santa Rosa Junior College.

“Standing in a vineyard in Dry Creek on a field trip was where all the dots connected for me,” she said, “From working the earth in the vineyard to dragging hoses in the winery to designing packaging for bottling and opening those bottles to celebrate with friends.”

Pellegrini, along with winemaker Charlie Fauroat, are behind our wine of the week winner –– Pellegrini’s Olivet Lane Vineyard, 2015 Russian River Valley Sonoma County Chardonnay at $50.

“Our house style is minimal intervention,” Pellegrini said. “As my dad (Robert Pellegrini) would say, ‘No Frankenwine.’ That means no bags of chips or tannins. No extended maceration. No chaptalization” (adding sugar to unfermented grape must to increase alcohol content.)

Pellegrini earned her enology MBA in wine business at Sonoma State University in 2018, and she and winemaker Charlie Fauroat are the bookends at the winery, collaborating to produce a full slate of wines. Fauroat, 32, graduated in 2008 from SSU in wine business and marketing.

He joined Pellegrini in 2013 and has worked his way from cellar master to assistant winemaker to winemaker over five years.

What the uninitiated don’t realize, Pellegrini said, is chardonnay is a malleable grape for the duo’s creative play.

“Just like chicken, you can prepare it in a myriad of ways,” she said. “We made chardonnay from Olivet Lane in five ways last harvest — sparkling, unoaked, barrel fermented, late harvest and brandy made from chardonnay lees.”

Pellegrini credits the Olivet Lane Vineyard for the magic that comes out of it, and it’s not a secret to some of the most esteemed vintners in the business.

“We sell half of the fruit we grow for vineyard designate bottlings — William Selyem, Merry Edwards, Gary Farrell, MacRostie, Darioush,” Pellegrini said, adding that the vineyard’s fan club is thanks to the Olivet Lane terroir.

