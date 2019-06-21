Walk among butterflies in Graton garden

GRATON

Enjoy Open Gardens Day with butterflies

Hallberg Butterfly Gardens once again welcomes visitors during its annual Open Gardens Day June 23, a chance to celebrate these winged beauties with wildflower displays, children’s activities and bird and butterfly spotting.

This is the 22nd year for the event, started by the late Louise Hallberg, who dedicated the last decades of her long life to creating a rich habitat for butterflies on her family’s property in Graton.

Hallberg’s mother, Della, unwittingly started the butterfly garden back in the 1920s when she planted a Dutchman’s Pipe (Aristilochia californica). Over the years the vine would spread, and multiply, providing a ready feast for generations of black and orange caterpillars, which transformed into black and teal Pipevine Swallowtails.

When her daughter, Louise, retired after 35 years in the registrar’s office of Santa Rosa Junior College back in 1975, she became increasingly intrigued by the butterflies drawn to her mother’s old plant. It became a lifetime passion to learn as much as she could about them and to turn the land into a habitat for butterflies. She continued her pursuit until her death at 100 in 2017.

The Open Gardens day will also include a sale of plants, books and crafts. Admission is free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information call 707-823-3420. hallbergbutterflygardens.org

SANTA ROSA

Learn wildfire safety tips at open house

PG&E representatives will field questions and give tips on how to reduce wildfire risks June 27 at a Wildlife Safety Open House. In light of the growing threat of extreme weather and wildfires, PG&E is taking this precautionary measure to reach out to the public with information. Topics will include expansion of the Public Safety Power shutoff program, acceleration of safety inspections and the replacement of equipment with more resilient poles and covered power lines. 6-8 p.m., Finley Community Center, Person Auditorium, 2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. 866-743-6589, pge.com/wildfiresafety

