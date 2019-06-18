A la carte: Barbecue and zin, Oysters and sauvignon blanc, and other tasty pairings

HEALDSBURG

All American Zin Day

Six wineries of the Dry Creek Valley will celebrate All American Zin Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 6 with an array of delicious zinfandels and mouthwatering barbecue.

enjoy pulled pork at Kokomo Winery, tri-tip steak at Family Wineries, meatball sliders at Martorana Family Winery, Italian sausages with pepper and onions at Pedroncelli Winery, barbecued chicken wings at Rued Winery and flank steak at Talty.

A selection of other varietals will also be available for tasting that day. Tickets are $55, $30 for designated drivers, and will be available on the day of the event at all of the participating wineries. For more information: familywines.com/aazd

SANTA ROSA

Oysters and sauvignon blanc

Learn about the perfect pairing at an Oyster and Sauvignon Blanc Seminar at 1 p.m. June 29 at Matanzas Creek Winery.

Winemaker Marcia Torres-Forno will explore the diversity of oysters from the country’s top growing regions while explaining while the winery’s sauvignon blanc is the bivalve’s best friend.

Following the seminar, guests will enjoy a picnic lunch box included in the seminar ticket. Cost is $55-$65. To reserve: matanzascreek.com/visit/events. 6097 Bennett Valley Road.

SANTA ROSA

Willi’s Wine bar is back

Willi’s Wine Bar is back — in a new location in the Town & Country Center — and so are its array of signature international small plates, offering a taste of creative comfort food.

Alongside many of its all-time favorites — Tunisian Roasted Carrots, Moroccan-Style Barbecued Lamb Chops and Ahi Tuna Tartare — loyal customers are discovering a raft of new dishes that may be destined to become classics as well.

On the spring menu, seasonal specials include Roasted Artichoke with Charmoula Vinaigrette and Sweet Pea & Hamhock Mac’n’Cheese with Crispy Fried Onions.

Meanwhile, have you tried the Maine Lobster Gnocchi with Bacon and Basil or the White Anchovy and Caramelized Onion Flatbread with Nicoise Olive Tapenade? Warm Skillet Bread with Melted Gruyere, Sea Salt and Green Olive Tapenade? Or the French Green Bean Salad with Radishes, Pickled Onions, Toasted Cashews and Goat Cheese Ranch?

Nods to the old Willi’s are not only on the menu. The decor also walks down memory lane with the old Willi’s signs, posters, red bathrooms and the horseshoe over the bar — found in the ashes of the old roadhouse on Old Redwood Highway.

Lunch and dinner are served from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Dinner only is served from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

The restaurant is located at 1415 Town & Country Way. Phone: 707-526-3096. For a complete menu, go to williswinebar.net

WINDSOR

A workout and a wine tasting

Notre Vue Estate Winery will welcome guests for Tour de Cru — a day of wine tasting, hiking and biking, lunch and live music — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 29 at the winery.

Guests will be able to hike, bike and run along the estate’s private trails, then enjoy an outdoor lunch from The Wurst and live music from Rag Tag Sullivan.