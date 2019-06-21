Where to find popular outdoor games this summer

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 21, 2019, 3:25PM
June 21, 2019

If you grew up in the days when kids disappeared out the screen door in the morning not to be heard from until hunger pangs called you home, you remember the games. Red Light Green Light, Mother May I, dodge ball and freeze tag, Red Rover, Hide ‘N Seek and Blind Man’s Bluff. The whole block of kids assembled in the street or on someone’s vast lawn and any child on two legs could get in on the action.

Outdoor games weren’t just for children. Adults had their badminton, horseshoes, bocce, lawn bowling and croquet to enliven those early evening hours as the sun slumped in the sky, the heat waned and everyone relaxed with the tinkle of ice in a tall tiki glass or the pop of an icy Schlitz in the bottle.

At a time when it seems everyone is lost in their own digital worlds curated by algorithms and virtual play, backyard games are surprisingly resilient.

Darren Turbeville, owner of Toy B Ville in Petaluma and Napa, said his best customers for outdoor amusements are young adults and senior citizens, perhaps looking to bring to their grandkids a bit of the magic they experienced playing outdoors.

“It tends to be grandparents who come in to buy tons of ziplines or swings or balls to get kids outside to play. Grandparents are some of my best outdoor customers,” he said. “They want to see their grandkids run around and scream and have fun.”

Toy stores and online retailers from Wayfair to Amazon are featuring a host of outdoor amusements, from newer inventions like inflatable jousting sets to new iterations of old favorites like the traditional Cornhole beanbag toss, all aimed at getting people out in the yard to play together — and in person no less. At the same time, traditional indoor games have been supersized into outdoor attractions. Variations of Connect Four, Jenga and Yahtzee now require not a tabletop but a patio or a lawn to play on.

Numerous recent studies have pointed to the health benefits of spending time outdoors, and yet children are spending less time outdoors than previous generations. With summer arriving this weekend, there is a chance to turn infuse your family with some Vitamin D by turning your backyard — or front yard — into a playground.

Turbeville, the father of three sons under 5, is instilling in his boys the same love of outdoor play that he had, growing up on a small farm in Alexander Valley.

“I still have a freeze tag game going with classmates from the 8th grade,” he said, disclosing that when he runs across an old pal in the supermarket he tags them. He also remembers lots of games of lawn darts and croquet — both his dad and grandpa were golfers.

But you can start kids playing at an even younger age, he stressed, with The Big Three fundamentals for outdoor fun — a toy truck, a set of kid-sized garden tools and something with which to catch and capture bugs. Small tools let kids work beside you in the garden, playing while also gaining skills. Tucks like excavators and bulldozers let them get down in the rocks, dirt and sand and move stuff around. And what kid wouldn’t like a net and bug box to observe their captured creatures?

Turbeville said for a bit bigger kids he carries various ball games, from a Wicked Big Kickball to a bucket ball game where you arrange three foot tall buckets in a pattern and then toss beach balls into them. It’s an easy game that anyone can play. Also popular is Slime Ball Dodge Tag, he said, where you wear vests and throw green Latex balls at each other that stick to the vests.

Bows and arrows remain an evergreen favorite for backyard competition as well as good old lawn darts, which come with safer tips than the toys of old that could lead to trips to the ER.

Jean Elliott, the owner of Fundemonium in Rohnert Park, said a popular game on her shelves is Stomp Rockets. You attach a foam rocket to a tube that is connected to a pillow. Stomp on the pillow and it pushes air through a tube into the rockets, launching them.

“It’s just a fun running game,” she said, that fires imagination while getting you moving. She sells a set made by the DNL Company that retails for $19.99 but there are other variations on the market.

One of the hottest outdoor games now are old fashioned Cornholes. This is a variation on the bean bag toss or horseshoes, where you’re throwing beanbags into holes. The novelty variations and themes on this game are endless, going on for 24 pages on Amazon. Get a set with your University colors and mascot or sets in red white and blue for your upcoming Fourth of July barbecue.

Another great item are styrofoam gliders, which are airplanes made of foam. They’re really sturdy and you can fly them across the yard or across the street, seeing who can fly their glider the best, or land the best,” she said.

With summer here, now is a good time to stock up the garage with amusements to get everybody running around outside. Go for the old standbys and add in a few new attractions.

For a major July 4th party hit that will produce an explosion but no fire, try the Mentos Science Experiment. Turbeville said you can get them in sets. You’re putting Mentos mints into a soda bottle, that will then set off a massive geyser gushing up to 20 feet. Almost as cool as fireworks — but legal.

