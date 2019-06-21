Where to find popular outdoor games this summer

If you grew up in the days when kids disappeared out the screen door in the morning not to be heard from until hunger pangs called you home, you remember the games. Red Light Green Light, Mother May I, dodge ball and freeze tag, Red Rover, Hide ‘N Seek and Blind Man’s Bluff. The whole block of kids assembled in the street or on someone’s vast lawn and any child on two legs could get in on the action.

Outdoor games weren’t just for children. Adults had their badminton, horseshoes, bocce, lawn bowling and croquet to enliven those early evening hours as the sun slumped in the sky, the heat waned and everyone relaxed with the tinkle of ice in a tall tiki glass or the pop of an icy Schlitz in the bottle.

At a time when it seems everyone is lost in their own digital worlds curated by algorithms and virtual play, backyard games are surprisingly resilient.

Darren Turbeville, owner of Toy B Ville in Petaluma and Napa, said his best customers for outdoor amusements are young adults and senior citizens, perhaps looking to bring to their grandkids a bit of the magic they experienced playing outdoors.

“It tends to be grandparents who come in to buy tons of ziplines or swings or balls to get kids outside to play. Grandparents are some of my best outdoor customers,” he said. “They want to see their grandkids run around and scream and have fun.”

Toy stores and online retailers from Wayfair to Amazon are featuring a host of outdoor amusements, from newer inventions like inflatable jousting sets to new iterations of old favorites like the traditional Cornhole beanbag toss, all aimed at getting people out in the yard to play together — and in person no less. At the same time, traditional indoor games have been supersized into outdoor attractions. Variations of Connect Four, Jenga and Yahtzee now require not a tabletop but a patio or a lawn to play on.

Numerous recent studies have pointed to the health benefits of spending time outdoors, and yet children are spending less time outdoors than previous generations. With summer arriving this weekend, there is a chance to turn infuse your family with some Vitamin D by turning your backyard — or front yard — into a playground.

Turbeville, the father of three sons under 5, is instilling in his boys the same love of outdoor play that he had, growing up on a small farm in Alexander Valley.

“I still have a freeze tag game going with classmates from the 8th grade,” he said, disclosing that when he runs across an old pal in the supermarket he tags them. He also remembers lots of games of lawn darts and croquet — both his dad and grandpa were golfers.

But you can start kids playing at an even younger age, he stressed, with The Big Three fundamentals for outdoor fun — a toy truck, a set of kid-sized garden tools and something with which to catch and capture bugs. Small tools let kids work beside you in the garden, playing while also gaining skills. Tucks like excavators and bulldozers let them get down in the rocks, dirt and sand and move stuff around. And what kid wouldn’t like a net and bug box to observe their captured creatures?