Rohnert Park daughter reveals pain of growing up with her father, ‘Sinatra of the Seine’

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 28, 2019, 4:25PM
Updated 12 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

“Old man, old man, is the world really round?

Tell me, where can a bluebird be found?

Tell me, why is the sky above so blue

And when you were a boy, did you cry too?”

— From “L’homme et L’enfant,” (The Man and the Child) a legendary hit song in France, circa 1954

Tanya Constantine lives in a modest mobile home park in Rohnert Park with two cats and her husband of 46 years.

A slip of a woman, barely more than five feet tall, with big brown eyes, she is a sprightly 75, pursuing her passion of photography professionally, in a studio she carved out of her carport. She moves with a dancer’s grace in her red sneakers, having spent her earliest years studying and performing modern and jazz dance in Europe.

Constantine is, quite possibly, the happiest she has ever been, even in this late season of life. But it took decades of suffering, self doubt and therapy to get to a point of feeling comfortable in her own skin.

Her stable and comfortably ordinary life was hard won. It couldn’t be further from her wild Bohemian beginnings as the daughter of one of France’s most popular cinema stars and crooners — the swaggering man’s man and lady’s man — Eddie Constantine. He never made it in Hollywood, but the L.A.-born son of Russian immigrants, who studied voice in Vienna and learned French as a second language, improbably found fame in post-War France, where audiences responded to his craggy American sex appeal in such roles as the secret agent Lemmy Caution. Constantine however, was a double threat, churning out hit records in French, (he collaborated with Edith Piaf, with whom he also had an affair) and starring in French film noir, like Jean Luc-Godard’s dystopian classic, “Alphaville.”

“His trademarks were a cigarette dangling from his lip, a glass of whiskey in his hand and a beautiful woman, usually a blonde, on his arm. His wise-cracking, anti-hero image was emulated by a generation of European actors,” the New York Times wrote of Eddie Constantine upon his death at age 79 in 1993.

For Constantine’s oldest daughter Tanya, it was a strange childhood of fame and all its glamorous trappings — expensive clothes, travel and paparazzi stalking her teen-age dates. Superstars like Gregory Peck and Tony Curtis came to hang out at the family’s lavish horse farm in Autouillet, 30 minutes west of Paris.

It was a childhood also played out in the public. A 1954 recording she made with her father, the wistful question/answer chanson, “L’homme et L’enfant,” (“The Man and the Child”) became a massive hit, selling over 2 million copies and becoming an enduring standard in France or years to come. A reluctant singer, the pubescent Tanya was thrust into the spotlight herself at the age of 11, forced to sing live with her father, including a special performance at the wedding of Prince Ranier and Grace Kelly. She appeared in an embrace with her dad on the cover of “Paris Match,” the French equivalent of LIFE Magazine; both father and daughter are leaning in to each other and smiling broadly.

Troubled home life

But Constantine, for all his rakish charm, was mercurial. His moods ran both light and dark. He periodically crossed the line into both emotional and physical abuse with his family, which included his American-born ballet dancer wife Helene, and two younger children, Lemmy and Barbara.

It was only through writing her story, the recently published memoir, “Out of My Father’s Shadow: Sinatra of the Seine, My Dad, Eddie Constantine,” that Tanya has been able to process and finally put aside, the insecurity, the ache and loss that she says tormented her most of her life.

“I wanted to have a catharsis. I wanted to deal with the pain that I carried around,” she said of her reason for writing the book. “The whole issue of being the child of a celebrity is a very unusual situation and it’s very destabilizing for the child.”

In the book, she recalls a father who was warm and engaging when she was small but who seemed to turn on her as she hit adolescence. Her recounting of the actual recording of “L’homme et L’enfant,” is painful to read. She was brought in at the last minute to replace a more experienced child singer who Eddie decided was too polished. But he was harsh and critical of Tanya as she struggled to learn to sing and perform for the first time, with virtually no preparation. She didn’t understand the lyrics, a series of archetypal life questions asked by a little girl to an old man. And then she was forced to record it with just the right volume and tone. While the public melted over what appeared to be a tender moment between a father and his daughter, Tanya was traumatized.

“Eddie was able to sing with depth of feeling and emotion, even when he’d been in a bad mood just a few minutes before,” she writes of those performances that often moved people to tears. “The audience had no idea what went on behind the wings. People loved what they heard and loved what they saw.”

With the wisdom of an adult she understands now that her father was plagued by insecurity, self doubt and fear of being found out as a fraud, and he took it out on others. Born Israel Constantine in 1913, Eddie concealed his Jewishness through an adult life that spanned WWII. His screen persona of the invincible action hero proved to be a heavy burden to uphold, she theorizes, and was too far from who he was inside.

Hero image

“Being a hero is a curse for an actor,” he once told his daughter. “It changes your whole life. A hero doesn’t catch a cold. A hero never feels sick or weak...People expected me to always have beautiful girls around me, so it spun off into real life, and I had to be seen with beautiful girls. When you get to the point where people think that’s really who you are, then you’re stuck. You have to live up to it.”

His womanizing led to ugly rows with Tanya’s mother, who took out her own frustrations and feelings of failure as a dancer on her daughter.

Tanya said her parents were poor when she was born in New York in 1943. The pair met at Radio City Music Hall, where Helene was a dancer and Eddie sang in the chorus. One of Tanya’s earliest memories was as a pre-schooler in London. Helene, who also had danced with the Ballet Russe, was performing with Les Ballets des Champs-Elysees. Tanya was given a tiny stage role in the production. But that came to an end when the British police cracked down. Children under 12 weren’t allowed on stage after dark. To finish the run of the show, Helene wound up leaving her frightened 5-year-old alone in a hotel room at night.

Tanya remembers violent arguments between her parents, frequently over Eddie’s paramours; one was the sultry French chanteuse Edith Piaf, who called Eddie “Le Cowboy.” When Helene confronted him with it one night, things got so out of control, Tanya says, that she wound up pounding her fists on her father’s back to stop him from beating her mother’s head against the floor.

Tanya says she was also the victim of her father’s wrath. When at 15 she took up with 21-year-old Lorenzo, a bit of a bad boy in tight blue jeans, Eddie went ballistic. He fought the relationship for years, even going so far as to pay another guy to sweep her off her feet, and once, in a moment of blind rage, brandishing a butcher knife. Tanya eventually married Lorenzo and had two daughters with him.

Helene didn’t protect her young daughter from Eddie’s periodic abuse.

“She didn’t stick up for me,” Tanya says. “She had her issues. She was very disappointed in life for not having made it as a star in the ballet. She wanted to be a prima ballerina and she actually was just a soloist, and that killed her.”

She became, she says, “part of my parents’ chess game.”

Home schooled

As a young woman and then young mother, Tanya Constantine struggled with her own lack of identity and sense of self-worth. She struggled in school and didn’t fit in. She was constantly being pulled out to accompany her dad on movie locations. It was hard to keep up. Finally, at 13, she dropped out to be home schooled, which she found to be a relief. But it wasn’t a well-rounded education.

She had her first child at 20, and received only sporadic help from her father. She and Lorenzo, who she later divorced, lived a meager existence in dark and decrepit flats with other young artists and Bohemians.

“I had to pull myself up by the bootstraps and take care of myself,” she said. “I had two children. The people I was living with were showing me what to read. They were like mentors. It was romantic, but very painful at the same time.”

After living most of her life in France, she eventually moved to L.A. with her daughters and struggled to support them with no education or job skills. But she found her way slowly, learned to type and became a legal secretary.

She eventually met her second husband John Krajewski. The pair wed in 1974. He has given her the support she never had from her father. The pair for years ran an import business in Marin County. For the past 17 years Tanya Constantine has been a professional photographer, specializing in portfolio shots for actors, portraits, and dance and special events.

She’s finally found her muse.

“I have always been a photographer. All my life. I just wasn’t paid for it,” she says.

Constantine wrote a first draft of her book 30 years ago.

“It was a biography of Eddie Constantine. That’s what I set out to do at the time. My father was not dead yet. But I never found a publisher. That was very disappointing because I was sure I was going to have the pick of all the French publishers. Not a single one was interested.”

Over time she realized the book she needed to write was her own story.

Tanya maintains that she did not set out to write a “Mommy Dearest,” referring to Christina Crawford’s controversial memoir of a childhood of abuse at the hands of her adopted mother, Joan Crawford, a book that spawned a genre, from Gary Crosby’s tell-all about father Bing, “Going My Own Way,” to Sachi Parker’s “Lucky Me: My Life With — and Without — My Mom, Shirley MacLaine.”

“I thought I need to talk about it from my point of view. From my experience,” she said.

Extreme dichotomy

It also explores, she added, the psychology of being a star. Acting in roles where you have women hanging on you and you’re drinking alcohol all the time — whiskey — and you’re constantly fighting with people. But that’s not who you are intrinsically. “The dichotomy between the role you play on the screen,” she said, “and your real life is so extreme.”

Eddie Constantine ironically, had an early relationship with Joan Crawford, before he met Helene; Tanya knew Crawford and met her younger adopted twins. She was hard on them as well, Tanya said.

In the late 1970s she reached out to her father with a phone call. He rebuffed her, with cold insults. She tried once again in the early 1990s with a letter, not long before his death.

In the letter she told him of her fears of failure and how it had held her back. She apologized and she said she loved him.

He sent a loving reply, affirming her in a way he never had before.

“This was the message I had always hoped to receive from him,” she wrote. “It was the healing I longed for.”

Her second attempt at writing about her father proved more successful. The book was published in April by Feral House of Port Townsend, Wash., that specializes in non-fiction. It is getting 5-star reviews on Amazon.

Tanya said her lifetime struggle to emerge from her father’s long shadow and years of therapy finally have led to acceptance and equanimity.

“Even in spite of the fact that I had this unusual upbringing, I could still stand on my own two feet, which is why I called it ‘Out of My father’s Shadow’ rather than ‘In my Father’s Shadow.’ I’m no longer in his shadow,” she said. “I needed to come forth. By expressing this, which was very uncomfortable, I was able to finally be myself, and that’s very precious.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine