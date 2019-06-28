Rohnert Park daughter reveals pain of growing up with her father, ‘Sinatra of the Seine’

“Old man, old man, is the world really round?

Tell me, where can a bluebird be found?

Tell me, why is the sky above so blue

And when you were a boy, did you cry too?”

— From “L’homme et L’enfant,” (The Man and the Child) a legendary hit song in France, circa 1954

Tanya Constantine lives in a modest mobile home park in Rohnert Park with two cats and her husband of 46 years.

A slip of a woman, barely more than five feet tall, with big brown eyes, she is a sprightly 75, pursuing her passion of photography professionally, in a studio she carved out of her carport. She moves with a dancer’s grace in her red sneakers, having spent her earliest years studying and performing modern and jazz dance in Europe.

Constantine is, quite possibly, the happiest she has ever been, even in this late season of life. But it took decades of suffering, self doubt and therapy to get to a point of feeling comfortable in her own skin.

Her stable and comfortably ordinary life was hard won. It couldn’t be further from her wild Bohemian beginnings as the daughter of one of France’s most popular cinema stars and crooners — the swaggering man’s man and lady’s man — Eddie Constantine. He never made it in Hollywood, but the L.A.-born son of Russian immigrants, who studied voice in Vienna and learned French as a second language, improbably found fame in post-War France, where audiences responded to his craggy American sex appeal in such roles as the secret agent Lemmy Caution. Constantine however, was a double threat, churning out hit records in French, (he collaborated with Edith Piaf, with whom he also had an affair) and starring in French film noir, like Jean Luc-Godard’s dystopian classic, “Alphaville.”

“His trademarks were a cigarette dangling from his lip, a glass of whiskey in his hand and a beautiful woman, usually a blonde, on his arm. His wise-cracking, anti-hero image was emulated by a generation of European actors,” the New York Times wrote of Eddie Constantine upon his death at age 79 in 1993.

For Constantine’s oldest daughter Tanya, it was a strange childhood of fame and all its glamorous trappings — expensive clothes, travel and paparazzi stalking her teen-age dates. Superstars like Gregory Peck and Tony Curtis came to hang out at the family’s lavish horse farm in Autouillet, 30 minutes west of Paris.

It was a childhood also played out in the public. A 1954 recording she made with her father, the wistful question/answer chanson, “L’homme et L’enfant,” (“The Man and the Child”) became a massive hit, selling over 2 million copies and becoming an enduring standard in France or years to come. A reluctant singer, the pubescent Tanya was thrust into the spotlight herself at the age of 11, forced to sing live with her father, including a special performance at the wedding of Prince Ranier and Grace Kelly. She appeared in an embrace with her dad on the cover of “Paris Match,” the French equivalent of LIFE Magazine; both father and daughter are leaning in to each other and smiling broadly.

Troubled home life

But Constantine, for all his rakish charm, was mercurial. His moods ran both light and dark. He periodically crossed the line into both emotional and physical abuse with his family, which included his American-born ballet dancer wife Helene, and two younger children, Lemmy and Barbara.