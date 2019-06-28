New Santa Rosa restaurant offers sleek design, creative comfort food

CAREY SWEET
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 28, 2019, 4:33PM
Updated 12 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Anyone who spends much time with me quickly learns this: I’m clueless when it comes to directions. It’s not that I don’t look up where I’m going before I leave for a destination, or refuse to follow said directions, but I rarely end up in the most obvious place I need to be.

Which is why it took me two trips through the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country Hotel before I found its new restaurant, Railroad Stop Bar & Kitchen. I entered the hotel lobby off Olive and Third streets in downtown Santa Rosa, studied an electronic site map on the wall, and wove my way though a series of lounges and ballrooms, across a small courtyard, and down a long, narrow hallway of guest rooms to find a locked service door (with a sign reading Railroad Stop) in a dead-end corner.

Finding my way back out, I circled all around the hotel’s myriad sidewalks, and finally found the restaurant right where it should be: in the former Brasserie space, in its own building at the back of a large parking lot facing Third Street in the shadow of Highway 101.

The hideaway idea makes sense, I suppose, because since Railroad opened in March, management has been positioning the place as its own destination, instead of just an easy stop-in spot for hotel guests. Executive Chef Rene Jakushak came from Nectar Restaurant at the Hilton Sonoma, which perished in the wildfires two years ago, and here, he offers approachable Cal-American cuisine that appeals to many appetites.

The location is great for locals, too, given the evolving housing and shopping development around the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit’s Railroad Square station a few blocks north. So if you’re in the area, and in the mood for a solid, reliable breakfast, happy hour or dinner, come on in. Don’t worry about the scary parking charges either, which start at $5 after a 15-minute grace period — your server will validate your ticket.

A few dishes are notable, including breakfast’s excellent avocado toast ($12). The whole-grain wheat bread is from Healdsburg’s Costeaux French Bakery, piled high with smashed avocado and sprinkled in flax seeds, then served alongside poached Petaluma eggs with a nice, kicky salsa. For a light dinner, the pastrami Reuben panino hits the spot as well, thanks to the crisp toasted ciabatta and the fiery bite of housemade remoulade amid the sauerkraut ($14).

I’d also come in specifically for dinner’s arancini appetizer ($14), the crisp-creamy balls rolled with sweet lobster, tomato and a bit of gooey smoked mozzarella all moistened with spicy tomato-chile arrabbiata sauce and sherry cream. And I like the burrata with traditional balsamic reduction, micro greens and crostini plus a welcome bonus of grilled asparagus and pesto ($10).

On the entrée side, I’m quite happy with the Bellwether Farms mac ‘n’ cheese that’s a twist on the former Nectar dish ($24). The elbow pasta is bound with pecorino-style San Andreas, peppercorn-studded Pepato and Italian Gorgonzola-style Carmody cheeses for a sauce that has delicate, delicious sour and pepper notes amid all the rich butteriness. Then the chef tosses in chunks of oven-roasted tomatoes, broccolini and caramelized onions, bakes it with a crispy panko-Parmesan crust, and dares us to finish it all in one sitting.

Beyond that, expect the usual bites that keep weary road warriors comfortable — a quite good turkey club layered with bacon and avocado ($14); or a satisfying grilled New York Strip rounded out with roasted purple Peruvian potato, grilled spring onions, vegetables and red wine reduction ($39).

The Mary’s free range chicken breast is fine, too, partnered with classic Parmesan polenta cake, vegetables and a bit of pan jus, though I could have done without odd finishes of avocado and a sweet balsamic drizzle ($29). The Bodega Bay petrale sole is a better choice, the mild fillet pan-seared and dressed simply with white wine beurre blanc and grilled lemon, alongside forbidden black rice and more veggies ($29).

If the menu doesn’t particularly sparkle, the new ambiance does. Last October, the hotel unveiled an extensive, $38 million redesign that has awakened the dated property. Additions include a 42,000-square-foot, four-story, 89-room wing plunked in front of the original hotel — oh, wait, perhaps that’s why I couldn’t find Railroad Stop.

The restaurant space is much improved, opened up from what was a pretty dark den to a bright, airy décor of white walls, gray-blue carpet and slate floors, sleek, well-spaced wood tables and a partially open kitchen. A lounge sits off to the side, warmed by a stone fireplace.

And while the patio overlooks a parking lot, it’s been well crafted with artful wood panels so that it feels more like a retreat, perfect for sipping a barrel-aged cocktail from the on-tap menu. The nook is hidden away by the front door, but you can’t miss it.

Well, unless you’re me.

Carey Sweet is a Sebastopol-based food and restaurant writer. Read her restaurant reviews every other week in Sonoma Life. Contact her at carey@careysweet.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine