New Santa Rosa restaurant offers sleek design, creative comfort food

Anyone who spends much time with me quickly learns this: I’m clueless when it comes to directions. It’s not that I don’t look up where I’m going before I leave for a destination, or refuse to follow said directions, but I rarely end up in the most obvious place I need to be.

Which is why it took me two trips through the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country Hotel before I found its new restaurant, Railroad Stop Bar & Kitchen. I entered the hotel lobby off Olive and Third streets in downtown Santa Rosa, studied an electronic site map on the wall, and wove my way though a series of lounges and ballrooms, across a small courtyard, and down a long, narrow hallway of guest rooms to find a locked service door (with a sign reading Railroad Stop) in a dead-end corner.

Finding my way back out, I circled all around the hotel’s myriad sidewalks, and finally found the restaurant right where it should be: in the former Brasserie space, in its own building at the back of a large parking lot facing Third Street in the shadow of Highway 101.

The hideaway idea makes sense, I suppose, because since Railroad opened in March, management has been positioning the place as its own destination, instead of just an easy stop-in spot for hotel guests. Executive Chef Rene Jakushak came from Nectar Restaurant at the Hilton Sonoma, which perished in the wildfires two years ago, and here, he offers approachable Cal-American cuisine that appeals to many appetites.

The location is great for locals, too, given the evolving housing and shopping development around the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit’s Railroad Square station a few blocks north. So if you’re in the area, and in the mood for a solid, reliable breakfast, happy hour or dinner, come on in. Don’t worry about the scary parking charges either, which start at $5 after a 15-minute grace period — your server will validate your ticket.

A few dishes are notable, including breakfast’s excellent avocado toast ($12). The whole-grain wheat bread is from Healdsburg’s Costeaux French Bakery, piled high with smashed avocado and sprinkled in flax seeds, then served alongside poached Petaluma eggs with a nice, kicky salsa. For a light dinner, the pastrami Reuben panino hits the spot as well, thanks to the crisp toasted ciabatta and the fiery bite of housemade remoulade amid the sauerkraut ($14).

I’d also come in specifically for dinner’s arancini appetizer ($14), the crisp-creamy balls rolled with sweet lobster, tomato and a bit of gooey smoked mozzarella all moistened with spicy tomato-chile arrabbiata sauce and sherry cream. And I like the burrata with traditional balsamic reduction, micro greens and crostini plus a welcome bonus of grilled asparagus and pesto ($10).

On the entrée side, I’m quite happy with the Bellwether Farms mac ‘n’ cheese that’s a twist on the former Nectar dish ($24). The elbow pasta is bound with pecorino-style San Andreas, peppercorn-studded Pepato and Italian Gorgonzola-style Carmody cheeses for a sauce that has delicate, delicious sour and pepper notes amid all the rich butteriness. Then the chef tosses in chunks of oven-roasted tomatoes, broccolini and caramelized onions, bakes it with a crispy panko-Parmesan crust, and dares us to finish it all in one sitting.