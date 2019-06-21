Sebastopol family passes halfway mark on epic 2,000-mile hike

They’ve battled Lyme disease, tornadoes and weather so cold it froze their tent zippers shut. They’ve braved head wounds, lost teeth and more blisters than you can count — and yet the Malone family from Sebastopol is soldiering on, recently passing the halfway mark in their epic journey along the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine.

“I’ll tell you there have been many days when we thought we might not make it,” said mother Jamie Malone, during a recent pit stop (June 6) in rural New Jersey near Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, to pick up the family’s next round of supplies. “But I think it’s the strength behind the family, because when one of us has a bad day, there’s always somebody else who says, ‘What? We’re going to Maine!’ ”

You may remember back in March we wrote a story about the Malone family from Sebastopol — Sabina was 5 years old, Josie 8, Harper 10, Maya 13 and parents Jamie and Chris — after they embarked on Feb. 28 in Georgia to hike the Appalachian Trail.

Well, less than four months later, they’ve hiked 1,296 miles, making it to their eighth state, with only 895 miles to go.

Along the way, Sabina turned 6 and recovered from a nasty shiner after falling and hitting her head. She lost a tooth atop a ridge called Knife’s Edge. Josie lost three teeth. They’ve seen rattlesnakes, bears (only 15 feet away) and countless millipedes and centipedes. They were 10 miles north of a tornado that knocked down trees onto a shelter housing hikers. To escape another tornado, they sheltered in place at a Hershey’s Chocolate factory. They were about 100 miles north of a tragic murder in Virginia, where a man was stabbed to death by a nonhiker. Zinc mining contaminated a spring along the trail — the only water source for two 20-mile stretches.

Only six days in, “it rained so hard that we were basically walking through a river,” Jamie said. “So our feet were basically under water. Then that night the temperature dropped to 12 degrees and everything froze. We couldn’t get the girls’ boots on them until noon. We couldn’t even open the zippers of the tents because it rained so hard they were wet and then they froze.”

One of the daughters (who is embarrassed and did not want to be named) got Lyme disease from a tick and had to see a doctor in Waynesboro, Virginia for blood tests and antibiotics.

Chris lost feeling in his toes about two weeks in and his legs from the knees down have swelled up so much “my feet are now a full size larger than when we left.”

But if you think for a second that they’re miserable, know this: Every day is a new adventure, filled with thrilling challenges, abundant wildlife and life lessons.

“I think we’ve all learned that if we think about the bad part, then we feel like every bone in our body is aching and we’re just dragging,” Maya said. “But if we think about something good, it will actually make us feel stronger and it helps us.”

They’ve also learned that teamwork is often the best solution. “Sometimes on the trail we’ll have one or two people who really aren’t doing well and we’ll rotate around packs where I’ll carry my pack on my back and carry Harper’s pack on my front,” Maya said. “Or Sabina will carry her pack and Josie’s pack. So we all help each other.”