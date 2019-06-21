Celebrate the start of summer with fun outdoor events this week

COMMUNITY WORK DAY, JUNE 25, 27

Santa Rosa: Join LandPaths maintaining Andy’s Unity Park and community garden, 3399 Moorland Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 707-565-7888. LandPaths.org.

BIRD WALK, JUNE 26

Glen Ellen: Leisurely bird walk 8:30-10:30 a.m. Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 Highway 12. Designed for older adults. Bring binoculars or borrow some at the walk.Carpooling encouraged. Parking $7.

707-539-2865. SonomaCountyParks.org.

FAMILY KAYAKING, JUNE 29, 30

Santa Rosa: Learn basic paddling techniques and water safety tips at this English/Spanish outing 9-10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. $20 per person, parking $7, free for regional parks members. Registration required. 707-565-3080, SonomaCountyParks.org.

WHITEWATER RODEO, JUNE 29

Santa Rosa: Build a toy boat and race it down the shallow rapids Santa Rosa Creek at the Pierson Street Bridge near 5 Pierson St. 10-11:30 a.m. Materials and assistance to build a toy boat available at the site. For ages 5 to adult.

RANGER PROGRAM, JUNE 29

Healdsburg: A Sonoma County Regional Parks rangers presents an interactive program in a beautiful redwood setting 6-7 p.m., Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road the last Saturday of June through August. SonomaCountyParks.org. Parking $7, free for regional parks members. 707-433-1625.

CREEK CLEANUP, JUNE 30

Santa Rosa: Help clean Piner Creek 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Meet at the Piner Creek Bridge on Coffey Lane near Piner Road. Contact cleanriveralliance.org.