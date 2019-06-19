A look back at the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair

Twenty-eight years after it began, the Sonoma-Marin Fair’s World’s Ugliest Dog Contest continues to prove that beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder.

The day-long competition on Friday, June 21 includes a “Pet Fest” from 2-5 p.m. as well as a pre-show at 5:15 p.m. The official contest begins at 6:00 p.m. Each dog will have their own moment in the spotlight, walking along the red carpet with their handler.

Despite its silly nature, the contest also promotes adoption and supports rescue dogs hoping to find a home.

With the fast approach of this beloved event, we look back on those canines who are adorable in their own unique ways.

To view contestants for this year and to vote for your favorite pup, vote online or through the app by visiting the Sonoma-Marin Fair website: www.sonoma-marinfair.org.