These late bloomers are worth waiting for

With nature, it’s all about reproduction. In the spring, masses of flowers explode everywhere — from trees, shrubs, vines and perennials. They’re followed in the summer by seeds and fruits and lesser flower displays. By late summer and fall, the flower show slows down, falters and then stops.

But it doesn’t have to, if you choose wisely. September can be as decorative as earlier months if you plan for a special, late-summer passage on your property. This would be a spot close to the house, where you get to enjoy the plants’ colorful greetings as frequently as possible. This passage won’t be as overwhelmingly floriferous as the big spring show, but it will be thrilling.

What to plant for late flowers? Let’s take a look by category. In late summer the following plants will be flowering at nurseries and in public and private gardens, so you can take note of those you’d like to bring home to add late color at your place.

Of course, annuals will be flowering right through this late period until cold weather shuts them down. Pansies will only flower better as the heat slowly dissipates in later months, and moss verbena, a pretty, low-growing ground cover with violet flowers, will make a fine companion for the late flowers from other kinds of plants than annuals. Look for moss verbena seed. In late November or early December remove weeds or turf from several 3-by-4-foot areas in sunny spots in the area where you’ll put your late-flowering garden. Sow the moss verbena seed by hand in December. Cold weather encourages the seed to break dormancy and you’ll enjoy its flowers next summer right through fall.

Many of the plants that flower from August until October also flower earlier, and these earlier flowers will have gone to seed or dried up. So at this time of year, dead-head these old blossoms so your late blooming patch looks as fresh as possible for its late summer and fall show.

Here’s a handy list to refer to when you’re out plant shopping. Many nurseries feature fall sales. Also watch for fall plant sales. Willowside School in Santa Rosa and The Native Plant Society both hold sales in autumn.

Perennials

Yarrow. Achillea millefolium ‘Fire King’ blooms red; A. taygetea ‘Moonshine’ is pale yellow.

Japanese Anemone. Anemone japonica ‘September Charm’ blooms pink starting in August in our climate.

White Mugwort. Artemisia lactiflora opens plumes of creamy white flowers.

Asters. Aster x frikartii ‘Wonder of Staffa’ is lavender. Other asters range from red through purple to pale blue and pink.

Bellflower. Campanula carpatica and C. poscharskyana have blue flowers on trailing stems.

Plumbago. Ceratostigma plumbaginoides is a late-blooming intense blue ground cover.

Chrysanthemum. What would late summer and fall be without the many types and colors of mums?

Tickseed. Coreopsis verticillata ‘Moonbeam’ makes masses of pale yellow daisies.

Echinacea. Echinacea purpurea ‘Bright Star’ has pink daisylike flowers.

Globe Thistle. Echinops ritro ‘Taplow Blue’ carries steel-blue spiky flowers.

Fleabane. Erigeron speciosus ‘Prosperity’ covers its mound of low foliage with small, mauve daisies.

Eupatorium. Eupatorium coelestinum’s lavender flowers are the perfect late bloomer.