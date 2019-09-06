These late bloomers are worth waiting for

JEFF COX
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 6, 2019, 2:33PM
September 6, 2019

With nature, it’s all about reproduction. In the spring, masses of flowers explode everywhere — from trees, shrubs, vines and perennials. They’re followed in the summer by seeds and fruits and lesser flower displays. By late summer and fall, the flower show slows down, falters and then stops.

But it doesn’t have to, if you choose wisely. September can be as decorative as earlier months if you plan for a special, late-summer passage on your property. This would be a spot close to the house, where you get to enjoy the plants’ colorful greetings as frequently as possible. This passage won’t be as overwhelmingly floriferous as the big spring show, but it will be thrilling.

What to plant for late flowers? Let’s take a look by category. In late summer the following plants will be flowering at nurseries and in public and private gardens, so you can take note of those you’d like to bring home to add late color at your place.

Of course, annuals will be flowering right through this late period until cold weather shuts them down. Pansies will only flower better as the heat slowly dissipates in later months, and moss verbena, a pretty, low-growing ground cover with violet flowers, will make a fine companion for the late flowers from other kinds of plants than annuals. Look for moss verbena seed. In late November or early December remove weeds or turf from several 3-by-4-foot areas in sunny spots in the area where you’ll put your late-flowering garden. Sow the moss verbena seed by hand in December. Cold weather encourages the seed to break dormancy and you’ll enjoy its flowers next summer right through fall.

Many of the plants that flower from August until October also flower earlier, and these earlier flowers will have gone to seed or dried up. So at this time of year, dead-head these old blossoms so your late blooming patch looks as fresh as possible for its late summer and fall show.

Here’s a handy list to refer to when you’re out plant shopping. Many nurseries feature fall sales. Also watch for fall plant sales. Willowside School in Santa Rosa and The Native Plant Society both hold sales in autumn.

Perennials

Yarrow. Achillea millefolium ‘Fire King’ blooms red; A. taygetea ‘Moonshine’ is pale yellow.

Japanese Anemone. Anemone japonica ‘September Charm’ blooms pink starting in August in our climate.

White Mugwort. Artemisia lactiflora opens plumes of creamy white flowers.

Asters. Aster x frikartii ‘Wonder of Staffa’ is lavender. Other asters range from red through purple to pale blue and pink.

Bellflower. Campanula carpatica and C. poscharskyana have blue flowers on trailing stems.

Plumbago. Ceratostigma plumbaginoides is a late-blooming intense blue ground cover.

Chrysanthemum. What would late summer and fall be without the many types and colors of mums?

Tickseed. Coreopsis verticillata ‘Moonbeam’ makes masses of pale yellow daisies.

Echinacea. Echinacea purpurea ‘Bright Star’ has pink daisylike flowers.

Globe Thistle. Echinops ritro ‘Taplow Blue’ carries steel-blue spiky flowers.

Fleabane. Erigeron speciosus ‘Prosperity’ covers its mound of low foliage with small, mauve daisies.

Eupatorium. Eupatorium coelestinum’s lavender flowers are the perfect late bloomer.

Helenium. Helenium autumnale ‘Butterpat’ opens bright yellow daisies well into fall.

Sunflower. Helianthus x multiflorus ‘Loddon Gold’ is good for the back of the garden.

Rose Mallow. Hibiscus moscheutos ‘Mallow Marvels’ has dramatic red, white and pink flowers spreading 6-10 inches across.

Red Hot Poker. Kniphofia uvaria ‘Royal Standard’ makes stiff red and yellow spires.

Gayfeather. Liatris pycnostachya ‘Kansas Gayfeather’ makes tall lavender spikes.

Lilyturf. Liriope muscari ‘Majestic’ makes lavender spikes of florets above grasslike foliage. Great planted in masses.

Great Blue Lobelia. Lobelia siphilitica produces bright blue tubular flowers on 3-foot stalks.

Obedient Plant. Physostegia virginiana ‘Bouquet Rose’ makes shell pink flowers that stay put when bent.

Cinquefoil. Potentilla nepalensis ‘Miss Willmott’ is a foot tall with sprays of carmine-rose cup-shaped flowers.

Black-eyed Susan. Rudbeckia fulgida ‘Goldsturm’ carries deep yellow petals arrayed around black centers.

Sage. Salvia pitcheri’s gentian-blue flowers look good with its silvery-green leaves.

Stonecrop. Sedum spectabile ‘Autumn Joy’ makes masses of tiny pink flowers.

Goldenrod. Solidago hybrida ‘Goldenmosa’ has plumes of yellow flowers.

Stokes’ Aster. Stokesia laevis ‘Blue Danube’ is a must for its deep blue asterlike flowers. No garden should be without it.

Verbena. Verbena rigida has purple blossoms on 6-inch matted foliage.

Flowering Trees

Franklin Tree. Franklinia alatamaha’s gorgeous white flowers look best against its leaves when they’re in fall’s deep red color.

Crape Myrtle. You see Lagerstoremia indica throughout Santa Rosa as wildly blooming street trees in late summer.

Magnolia. Magnolia grandiflora produces huge white, fragrant cups, leathery leaves.

Flowering Shrubs

Scotch Heather. Calluna vulgaris produces masses of little, double, pink flowers.

Blue Mist. Caryopteris x clandonensis ‘Heavenly Blue’ looks best planted in groups.

Pink Princess Escallonia. Escallonia exoniensis ‘Frades’ has clusters of pinkish rose flowers throughout the year.

Gardenia. Gardenia jasminoides ‘August Beauty’ is prized for its lusciously fragrant white flowers.

Rose-of-Sharon. Hibiscus syriacus ‘Blue Bird’ has pretty blue, showy, cupped flowers.

Oleander. Nerium oleander’s white, pink or red flowers continue into October.

Roses. Thousands of varieties of repeat-blooming shrub roses in all colors except blue give late summer and fall bloom.

Kashgar Tamarisk. Tamarix hispida’s tiny florets form panicles that cover the shrub with a cloud of pink flowers.

Chaste Tree. Vitex agnus-castus thrusts out lavender-blue flower spikes from branch tips. Very showy.

Flowering Vines

Yellow Allamanda. Allamanda cathartica ‘Williamsii’ has trumpet-shaped yellow flowers.

Madeira Vine. Anredera cordifolia produces foot-long clusters of fragrant white flowers.

Coral Vine. Antigonon leptopus makes chains of bright pink flowers over heart-shaped leaves.

Purple Bougainvillea. Bougainvillea spectabilis yields purple flowers all year.

Showy Trumpet Vine. Campsis x tagliabuana ‘Mme. Galen’ has salmon-red trumpets on handsome, dark green foliage.

Sweet Autumn Clematis. Clematis paniculata is smothered in its own white, fragrant panicles of flowers.

Glory Bower. Clerodendrum thomsoniae produces panicles of white flowers with crimson stars in the center.

Evergreen Red Wisteria. Millettia reticulata has deep carmine red flowers at its branch tips.

Coral Passionflower. Passiflora jamesonii has showy, 4-inch-wide, coral red blossoms in profusion. It’s a strong grower.

Flame Flower. Tropaeolum speciosum carries bright red, inch-wide flowers amid bright green leaves.

Annuals

There are hundreds of kinds, and you’ll find them as bedding plants or seed at most nurseries. The choice of type or color is yours.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based garden and food writer who can be reached at jeffcox@sonic.net.

