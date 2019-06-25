A la carte: Enjoy grilled beef and salmon, pop-ups and pancakes in July

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 25, 2019, 3:29PM
SANTA ROSA

Thrill of the Grill on Highway 116

Taste Route 116 will host its 8th annual Grill 116 event at 16 different wineries from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 29.

Each participating winery will serve a special grilled dish — from lamb burgers at HANNA and Korean BBQ short ribs at Taft Street to a dessert medley at Char Vale Vineyards — along with their wines.

General admission is $50, $20 designated drivers. For tickets: tasteroute116.com.

MIDDLETOWN

Red, White & Blues in Lake County

Celebrate the wines of Lake County during Red, White & Blues, a wine competition from noon to 5 p.m. July 6 at Langtry Estate Vineyards.

Guests will taste award-winning wines from all over Lake County, then vote for their favorite. There will be live music by Blues Farm and a catered barbecue lunch by The Greenview Restaurant of Hidden Valley Lake Golf Course.

Tickets are $50, $20 for lunch only. To reserve: lakecountywineries.org. 21000 Butts Canyon Road.

SANTA ROSA

Pliny the Elder ranked 2nd best beer in America

Zymurgy magazine, the publication of the American Homebrewers Association (AHA), has announced the results of its 17th annual Best Beers in America survey, with Russian River’s Pliny the Elder taking second place and the brewery itself taking third place.

AHA members nominated and voted for beers from more than 7,400 brewers nationwide. For the third year in a row, Bell’s Two Hearted Ale landed in first place as the best beer.

For a complete list of the best beers and top-ranked breweries, go to homebrewersassociation.org.

SEBASTOPOL

Store offers free food preservation class

Wendy Krupnick will teach a free food preservation class at 6 p.m. July 11 at the Sebastopol Hardware Center.

You will learn how to freeze, can, pickle and dry the bounty of your backyard to give as gifts or to enjoy later in the season.

All the canning supplies are available at a discount after the class. 660 Gravenstein Highway North. Phone: 707-823-7688.

FORT BRAGG

Enjoy the World’s Largest Salmon BBQ

The 48th annual World’s Largest Salmon Barbecue is set to heat up from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 6 in the Noyo Harbor District.

The feast includes wild caught salmon, fresh corn on the cob, salad and local bread from Fort Bragg Bakery and coffee from Thanksgiving Coffee.

Tickets are $3, $10 for kids 12 and under, to benefit the Salmon Restoration Association, a nonprofit dedicated to improving spawning streams along the Mendocino coast. To reserve: salmonrestoration.com.

Tickets also available at Harvest Market and at the gate. 19101 South Noyo Harbor Drive.

NORTH COAST

Salmon, California King is back

Fishermen are reporting that this year’s California king salmon season is the best in decades, according to the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations (PCFFA.)

Wild salmon, which is high in protein and omega-3s, is starting to appear at supermarkets at a good price, just in time for grilling season.

The bumper crop of king salmon was fueled by the heavy rains of 2017, the PCFFA reported. Baby salmon are born far upstream in rivers and migrate out to sea in the spring, where they grow for two or more years before they are caught by fishermen.

SANTA ROSA

Pop-up retail therapy coming to the Plum

Miracle Plum has invited a slew of Bay Area artisans and designers to sell their wares during a pop-up event 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30.

Look for aprons and zero-waste coffee filters from GDS Cloth Goods as well as pour-over coffee; ceramic tableware from Luvhaus; and fresh-baked bread, cookies and pastry from Quail & Condor of Healdsburg.

Miracle Plum is located at 208 Davis St.

PENNGROVE

Pancake breakfast to be held at fire station

The Rancho Adobe Fire District’s annual pancake breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. July 6 at the station at the corner of Main Street and Old Redwood Highway.

The breakfast includes pancakes, ham, eggs, fruit and juice. Tickets at the door are $10 adults, $5 children 12 and under, with proceeds going to the Rancho Adobe Fire District.

The 43rd annual Penngrove Parade will kick off at 11 a.m. July 7 on Main Street. There will be a BBQ lunch of grilled chicken, beef, oysters and hot dogs from noon to 4 p.m. in Penngrove Park, with live music by Train Wreck Junction.

NAPA

Pop-up global cuisine at The CIA at Copia

The Grove at The CIA at Copia will host a weekly pop-up celebrating global cuisine every Monday night from June through October.

The pop-up will feature local chefs cooking fare from around the world.

The first Monday will feature the Blossom Catering Co. cooking a four-course, family-style Israeli dinner of burekas, ara’eas pita, lamb shawarma, shish kebabs and Middle Eastern potpie. Reservations are recommended for the dinners, which run from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The second Monday will feature fried chicken from Master Sommelier Chris Blanchard served from 5 to 8 p.m., along with buttermilk biscuits and decadent sides such as macaroni and cheese, collard greens and coleslaw. Enjoy al fresco or take it to go.

The third Monday features Contimo Provisions of Napa, which will provide a new experience each month from 5 to 8 p.m.. Burger Fest pops up in July, followed by Taco Night in August.

The fourth Monday will showcase Estampa, a Spanish-inspired evening of tapas and drinks served by CIA at Copia Special Events Chef Rodrigo Vazquez from 5 to 8 p.m.

For more information, go to ciaatcopia.com/grove/ 500 First Street, Napa

SANTA ROSA

Tierra’s tortilla-making tutorial

Tierra Vegetables will host a tortilla-making workshop and farm tour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the Tierra Farm Stand.

The bilingual class starts wtih a tour of the farm, followed by a discussion led by Lolita Casazza about the history and tradition of tortilla making and a hands-on tortilla-making class.

Tickets are $20, $10 for kids up to age 15, includes a pound of Tierra’s heirloom masa; young children are free.

Tickets available at the farm stand or at brownpapertickets.com. 651 Airport Boulevard.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

