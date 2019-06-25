A la carte: Enjoy grilled beef and salmon, pop-ups and pancakes in July

SANTA ROSA

Thrill of the Grill on Highway 116

Taste Route 116 will host its 8th annual Grill 116 event at 16 different wineries from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 29.

Each participating winery will serve a special grilled dish — from lamb burgers at HANNA and Korean BBQ short ribs at Taft Street to a dessert medley at Char Vale Vineyards — along with their wines.

General admission is $50, $20 designated drivers. For tickets: tasteroute116.com.

MIDDLETOWN

Red, White & Blues in Lake County

Celebrate the wines of Lake County during Red, White & Blues, a wine competition from noon to 5 p.m. July 6 at Langtry Estate Vineyards.

Guests will taste award-winning wines from all over Lake County, then vote for their favorite. There will be live music by Blues Farm and a catered barbecue lunch by The Greenview Restaurant of Hidden Valley Lake Golf Course.

Tickets are $50, $20 for lunch only. To reserve: lakecountywineries.org. 21000 Butts Canyon Road.

SANTA ROSA

Pliny the Elder ranked 2nd best beer in America

Zymurgy magazine, the publication of the American Homebrewers Association (AHA), has announced the results of its 17th annual Best Beers in America survey, with Russian River’s Pliny the Elder taking second place and the brewery itself taking third place.

AHA members nominated and voted for beers from more than 7,400 brewers nationwide. For the third year in a row, Bell’s Two Hearted Ale landed in first place as the best beer.

For a complete list of the best beers and top-ranked breweries, go to homebrewersassociation.org.

SEBASTOPOL

Store offers free food preservation class

Wendy Krupnick will teach a free food preservation class at 6 p.m. July 11 at the Sebastopol Hardware Center.

You will learn how to freeze, can, pickle and dry the bounty of your backyard to give as gifts or to enjoy later in the season.

All the canning supplies are available at a discount after the class. 660 Gravenstein Highway North. Phone: 707-823-7688.

FORT BRAGG

Enjoy the World’s Largest Salmon BBQ

The 48th annual World’s Largest Salmon Barbecue is set to heat up from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 6 in the Noyo Harbor District.

The feast includes wild caught salmon, fresh corn on the cob, salad and local bread from Fort Bragg Bakery and coffee from Thanksgiving Coffee.

Tickets are $3, $10 for kids 12 and under, to benefit the Salmon Restoration Association, a nonprofit dedicated to improving spawning streams along the Mendocino coast. To reserve: salmonrestoration.com.

Tickets also available at Harvest Market and at the gate. 19101 South Noyo Harbor Drive.

NORTH COAST

Salmon, California King is back

Fishermen are reporting that this year’s California king salmon season is the best in decades, according to the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations (PCFFA.)

Wild salmon, which is high in protein and omega-3s, is starting to appear at supermarkets at a good price, just in time for grilling season.

The bumper crop of king salmon was fueled by the heavy rains of 2017, the PCFFA reported. Baby salmon are born far upstream in rivers and migrate out to sea in the spring, where they grow for two or more years before they are caught by fishermen.