Learn to create floral arrangements at this Sonoma workshop

SONOMA

Flower workshop explores tablescapes

Tesoro Flowers at Cornerstone Sonoma is having a workshop Sunday to showcase floral arrangements for outdoor parties.

A fee of $150 will cover the flowers, containers, tool usage and instructions, as well as treats and wine. At the event you can do a little shopping and get 20 percent off anything in the shop.

Advance reservation and payment is required, with no refunds. To reserve your spot, call 707-939-6931 or buy tickets online at tesoroflowers.com. 10 a.m. to noon, 23566 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, tesoroflowers.com, 707-939-6931.

GLEN ELLEN

Quarryhill Botanical Garden’s new director to start in 2020

Scot Medbury has been tapped to be the new executive director for Quarryhill Botanical Garden in Glen Ellen. Medbury will begin his new post in February and will succeed William McNamara, Quarryhill’s current president and executive director, who is retiring Oct. 1. During the interim, Quarryhill Board Chief Harvey Shein will oversee day-to-day operations. Medburg has been involved in the cultivation of botanical collections for 40 years. He previously served as director of the San Francisco Botanical Garden and Conservatory of Flowers. Quarryhill Botanical Gardens, 12841 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen, 707-996-3166.

