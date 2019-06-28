Learn to create floral arrangements at this Sonoma workshop

PEG MELNIK
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 28, 2019, 9:27AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SONOMA

Flower workshop explores tablescapes

Tesoro Flowers at Cornerstone Sonoma is having a workshop Sunday to showcase floral arrangements for outdoor parties.

A fee of $150 will cover the flowers, containers, tool usage and instructions, as well as treats and wine. At the event you can do a little shopping and get 20 percent off anything in the shop.

Advance reservation and payment is required, with no refunds. To reserve your spot, call 707-939-6931 or buy tickets online at tesoroflowers.com. 10 a.m. to noon, 23566 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, tesoroflowers.com, 707-939-6931.

GLEN ELLEN

Quarryhill Botanical Garden’s new director to start in 2020

Scot Medbury has been tapped to be the new executive director for Quarryhill Botanical Garden in Glen Ellen. Medbury will begin his new post in February and will succeed William McNamara, Quarryhill’s current president and executive director, who is retiring Oct. 1. During the interim, Quarryhill Board Chief Harvey Shein will oversee day-to-day operations. Medburg has been involved in the cultivation of botanical collections for 40 years. He previously served as director of the San Francisco Botanical Garden and Conservatory of Flowers. Quarryhill Botanical Gardens, 12841 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen, 707-996-3166.

Send Home and Garden news to peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine