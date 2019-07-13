Petaluma’s Butcher Crown Roadhouse offers boutique beers, excellent Mex-fusion

Back in their 1800s heyday, northern California roadhouses were Denny’s married with Motel 6 - just basic food and rest resources for weary stagecoach travelers and strike-it-rich gold seekers. In later years, the ramshackle roadside establishments generally catered to bikers and curious characters in search of a stiff drink and maybe a greasy burger.

Flash forward to modern day Sonoma County, where roadhouses have been reborn as hot, hip destinations often showcasing superb cuisine and fancy craft cocktails. Today, it’s trendy to be casual and a bit rough, amid rustic decors while dining on elevated Americana, or global-California.

Then, there’s the new Butcher Crown Roadhouse in Petaluma, where chef-owner Pete Schnell treats us to Latin American cuisine. It’s a wonderful, unexpected recipe for our beloved saloon concept, neatly packaging a funky, country-charm décor with boutique beers and wines and excellent Mex-fusion food that could be proudly served in a much fancier restaurant.

It’s clearly a ton of work for Schnell, who constantly tweaks his menu with new dishes, complicated recipes, and things we’d never expect to see at a place where a ceiling fan spins lazily from the ceiling above weathered wood floors and a corrugated metal trimmed open kitchen that looks a bit like a campsite. There he is, working away behind the counter that’s flanked by beer taps and a cooler case of premium sips such as HenHouse Brewing Oyster Stout ($6, 16 oz. can), Fort Point Beer Company KSA German Kölsch ($5.25, 12 oz. can) and Ace Premium Cider Perry Hard Cider ($5.25, 12 oz. bottle).

Even Schnell finds it hard to define his concept. It’s barbecue, but jazzed with Latin American and African accents, as piri piri chicken sizzles on the grill, and juicy tri tip basks on the flames waiting for its finishing sprinkle of sea salt. It’s a burger joint, since all self-respecting roadhouses need a killer burger, and Schnell’s model is mouthwatering. And it’s a salute to the chef’s love of travel, including time spent in Spain and Portugal, with nods to Puerto Rico, Cuba, the Yucatan, the Mediterranean, Angola, Namibia and Mozambique.

There are dishes that defy a single heritage, too: Papas fritas begins with Kennebec French fries, then builds into a savory, so satisfying snack mounded with housemade chorizo, spicy salsa, gooey cheddar and jack cheeses, pickled red onions, green onions, goat cheese, green onions, and cilantro ($10.25).

For appetizers, it can be hard to choose, since so many are good. I like to come here with groups of friends, to sit at the patio’s communal picnic tables near the various grills and smokers. We get shishitos, the peppers blistered and tossed with slivered Marcona almonds, crumbled goat cheese, olive oil and smoked sea salt ($7.50); they’re great nibbles with the homemade red or white sangria served ice cold in Ball jars ($8).

Our server recommends we double up on order of Mexican street corn for our party of four – it’s $5.95 for a single cob, but only $4 for a second, and we devour the sweet stuff that’s sparked with Vaquero sauce, house-blend spices and grated cotija. A charred, spiced red bell pepper hummus plate offers sweet notes, too, prettily arranged with hatchmark-grilled pita bread, toasted pepitas, cucumbers, olives and tangy pepperoncini ($5.95).