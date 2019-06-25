Dear Abby: Slide phone user irritated by the pressure to upgrade

Dear Abby: My friends and family constantly ask me when I plan to get a new phone. I have a slide phone. I used to have a flip phone, which also drew the same questions. I am not a phone person. I have a land line at home with answering/messaging in place.

I am sick of the questions about my phone. I don’t want a smartphone. I have my little phone for emergencies, not so everyone I know can reach me immediately. I wouldn’t dream of asking people when they are going to get a better TV, newer shoes, a more expensive car, a bigger house, a more expensive handbag. Why is it that people feel the need to shame me about my phone?

It is to the point now that I may turn it off and turn it on only when I want to use it. It is becoming difficult for me to remain civil about this subject. I envision myself throwing it in the trash can next time someone asks.

— Like the Old Days

Dear Like The Old Days: Some people view having the latest model of cellphone as a status symbol, which is why so many feel compelled to buy one as soon as a new one is released. However, while that dreaded question may be posed in terms of when you plan to buy a new phone, I suspect the askers really mean, “When are you going to make it easier for us to communicate with you?”

If you shut your phone off and use it only when you wish to use it, you won’t be alone in the practice. While it may frustrate those who want immediate gratification, it will allow you to manage your time.