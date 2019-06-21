California has most expensive housing markets in the country, report said

It's likely not surprising that Sonoma County is among the most expensive places to live in the country.

California accounts for 17 of the country's 25 most expensive housing markets, according to a recently published report by real estate market database ATTOM Data Solutions. Sonoma County was ranked ninth on the list.

Most of the markets on the list were either in New York or California.

The report also shows media home prices weren't affordable for people earning average wages in 70 percent of the country's largest counties, according to USA Today.

