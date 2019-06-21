California has most expensive housing markets in the country, report said

BRONWYN SIMMONS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 20, 2019, 5:27PM
Updated 18 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

It's likely not surprising that Sonoma County is among the most expensive places to live in the country.

California accounts for 17 of the country's 25 most expensive housing markets, according to a recently published report by real estate market database ATTOM Data Solutions. Sonoma County was ranked ninth on the list.

Most of the markets on the list were either in New York or California.

The report also shows media home prices weren't affordable for people earning average wages in 70 percent of the country's largest counties, according to USA Today.

Click through the gallery to see which California real estate markets are the most expensive.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine