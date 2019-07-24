What you need to know in case disaster hits Sonoma County

The threat of natural disaster is often looming in the North Bay. From wildfires to earthquakes, we've compiled a comprehensive list of what you need to be prepared.

Overall preparedness kit:

Bring one gallon of water per person per day to stay hydrated in case of disrupted or contaminated water supplies. If you are evacuating your house, bring at least a three-day supply, according to the American Red Cross.

Pack nonperishable and easy-to-prepare food items, such as canned foods or dry mixes, according to Ready.gov. Make sure they are not spicy or salty, which often cause increased thirst. Bring a can opener, utensils or containers if needed.

Have a flashlight on hand, according to the Red Cross, in case the emergency occurs in the dark or in a power outage. Flashlights will allow you remain aware of your surroundings in these scenarios.

Purchase or pack a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, according to the Red Cross. A weather alert radio is best, according to Midland USA, because they'll notify you with updates regardless of the station you are listening to or if the power is on. The Red Cross encourages radios that can provide NOAA Weather Radio Alerts.

Bring extra batteries that provide power for your flashlight, battery-powered radio or phone charger. If you lose electricity, these devices need to be reliable throughout the emergency.

A first aid kit with proper medical supplies is an absolute necessity in case of injury or medical issues. Essentials include moleskin fabric, liquid bandages, soft-wrap elastic bandages, micro pore paper tape, fabric adhesive dressings and various bandages, non-adherent bandage pads, a sterile gauze bandage roll, adhesive wound closures, triangular bandages, alcohol swabs and antiseptic wipes, packets of antibiotic ointment, burn ointment, eye wash, a thermometer, petroleum jelly, pain relievers, anti-diarrheal medications, antacids and laxatives, according to the New York Times and Frank Smyth, the executive director of Global Journalist Security.

Bring a seven-day supply of necessary medications and prescriptions, as well as additional medical items such as spare glasses, sanitary towelettes, tweezers and scissors to use in combination with your first aid kit, according to the New York Times.

The Red Cross also recommends a multi-purpose tool, such as a Swiss Army Knife or Leatherman multi-tool that will provide features such as pliers, scissors, knives, can opener, bottle opener, files and screwdrivers. If your tool is missing one or more of these features, it may be useful to carry a full-size version of the missing feature(s).

Having pliers or a wrench is necessary to turn off utilities, according to Ready.gov. Natural gas leaks and explosions are responsible for a significant number of fires following natural disasters. If you do not know how to shut off natural gas, contact your local gas agency for guidance in case of an emergency. Never attempt to turn the gas back on yourself.

Pack sanitation and personal hygiene products, such as moist towelettes, garbage bags, deodorant, toothbrushes and dental hygiene items and feminine supplies, says Ready.gov. If you are evacuated from your home, you may not have access to running water or a full array of hygiene products, so bring those that will keep you from encountering health problems or unsanitary situations.

Copy birth certificates, marriage and divorce papers, adoption papers, social security cards, passports, driver’s licenses and pet microchip numbers, which, according to Just Great Lawyers, are necessary family documents to have at all times. For financial documents, bring tax information, financial account numbers, income verification, insurance information and information about bills and obligations. Necessary legal documents include wills, living wills, power of attorney documents, trust documents, titles and deeds to property you own and naturalization or citizenship documents (if you were not born in the U.S.). Bring medical documents like your insurance and immunization information, allergy information, medications list and any other crucial medical records. Keep these documents in a fireproof and waterproof safe or keep them in a binder. Consider keeping computer backup disks of the documents or storing some of them in an off-site location. If you do not keep these personal records with you, you will be at the mercy of the office that issued them to get new copies.