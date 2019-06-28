How to prevent pests from crashing your summer barbecue

Now that the season for outdoor dining is in full swing, it’s wise to think about your guests.

Just who do you want to share your burgers and beans with when you sit down to the picnic table in your backyard?

It’s probably safe to say, your invite list would not include skeeters, yellow jackets and flies. And yet these interlopers are all too ready to crash your barbecue, not only alighting on your meal without invitation but audaciously bringing down the gathering with their maddening buzz and maybe even an unsocial sting or bite.

With the heavier than usual winter rains and warm temperatures this spring, the North Bay has experienced a more robust than usual population of mosquitoes, with the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito & Vector Control District reporting a more than 100 percent increase in calls for service compared to last year.

So prepare to arm yourself and take precautionary steps to keep pests away from your picnic. And the best defense is prevention.

Probably the most loathed of all flying critters is the mosquito. And backyards are the No. 1 source for mosquito production, according to vector specialists. Anything that can hold water for more than five to seven days can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes. For perspective, an average mosquito lays 100 to 300 eggs at a time, which will hatch into larvae within 24 to 48 hours. Females can live up to 50 days.

“The best defense against mosquitoes is prevention, said Ryan Larsen, a civil engineer with NDS Inc., a Central Valley company specializing in drainage.

And that means eliminating standing water.

“It doesn’t take long for mosquitoes to find water and lay eggs, which then hatch and start bothering you,” he said.

No amount of spray or repellent after the fact, is as effective as preventing them from laying eggs in your yard, he added.

You might not think this is a problem during the summer when it rarely, if ever, rains. But if you irrigate a lawn, landscape or garden, you probably will have water pooling somewhere.

Before investing in repellents, few of which work very well, do a reconnaissance of your yard.

First check your sprinklers. Are you overspraying? Where is the water winding up?

Larsen said one of the most common places in summer for standing water are children’s toys. And there are a lot of them sitting around the yard in summer. Frisbees, trucks, buckets, wagons and many other plastic toys.

“It’s so common, they’re hiding in plain site,” he said.

Other places to check for water include decorative ponds, empty plant containers from the nursery, utility buckets, uncovered boats, pool covers, tires and utility buckets. Keep the lids secure on trash cans and frequently change the water in bird baths and pet bowls. Potted plants with standing water can also be a breeding ground, including the saucers. You might consider bringing them indoors for the summer or under cover away from sprinklers.

The Marin/Sonoma Mosquito & Vector Control District says it takes as little as a ½-inch of water for mosquitoes to complete their life cycle.

It’s also been suggested if you discover standing water, scatter coffee grounds over the spot to kill any eggs before they hatch.