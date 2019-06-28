How to prevent pests from crashing your summer barbecue

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 28, 2019, 9:53AM
June 28, 2019

Now that the season for outdoor dining is in full swing, it’s wise to think about your guests.

Just who do you want to share your burgers and beans with when you sit down to the picnic table in your backyard?

It’s probably safe to say, your invite list would not include skeeters, yellow jackets and flies. And yet these interlopers are all too ready to crash your barbecue, not only alighting on your meal without invitation but audaciously bringing down the gathering with their maddening buzz and maybe even an unsocial sting or bite.

With the heavier than usual winter rains and warm temperatures this spring, the North Bay has experienced a more robust than usual population of mosquitoes, with the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito & Vector Control District reporting a more than 100 percent increase in calls for service compared to last year.

So prepare to arm yourself and take precautionary steps to keep pests away from your picnic. And the best defense is prevention.

Probably the most loathed of all flying critters is the mosquito. And backyards are the No. 1 source for mosquito production, according to vector specialists. Anything that can hold water for more than five to seven days can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes. For perspective, an average mosquito lays 100 to 300 eggs at a time, which will hatch into larvae within 24 to 48 hours. Females can live up to 50 days.

“The best defense against mosquitoes is prevention, said Ryan Larsen, a civil engineer with NDS Inc., a Central Valley company specializing in drainage.

And that means eliminating standing water.

“It doesn’t take long for mosquitoes to find water and lay eggs, which then hatch and start bothering you,” he said.

No amount of spray or repellent after the fact, is as effective as preventing them from laying eggs in your yard, he added.

You might not think this is a problem during the summer when it rarely, if ever, rains. But if you irrigate a lawn, landscape or garden, you probably will have water pooling somewhere.

Before investing in repellents, few of which work very well, do a reconnaissance of your yard.

First check your sprinklers. Are you overspraying? Where is the water winding up?

Larsen said one of the most common places in summer for standing water are children’s toys. And there are a lot of them sitting around the yard in summer. Frisbees, trucks, buckets, wagons and many other plastic toys.

“It’s so common, they’re hiding in plain site,” he said.

Other places to check for water include decorative ponds, empty plant containers from the nursery, utility buckets, uncovered boats, pool covers, tires and utility buckets. Keep the lids secure on trash cans and frequently change the water in bird baths and pet bowls. Potted plants with standing water can also be a breeding ground, including the saucers. You might consider bringing them indoors for the summer or under cover away from sprinklers.

The Marin/Sonoma Mosquito & Vector Control District says it takes as little as a ½-inch of water for mosquitoes to complete their life cycle.

It’s also been suggested if you discover standing water, scatter coffee grounds over the spot to kill any eggs before they hatch.

Certain plants can be deterrents to pests.

Larsen said lemon balm, which has a high level of bug-repelling compound, mint, chrysanthemums, basil, with a pungent scent toxic to mosquito larvae, garlic, lavender and rosemary, among others, work nicely near areas where you like to hang out in the yard.

Consider installing a drain in planter boxes, such as a catch basin connected to a drainage pipe. Excess water enters the basin through a raised atrium grate, which prevents leaves, mulch and other debris from entering the system, and then connects to a pipe where the water can drain in a safe location. Larsen said.

A good rule of thumb is to make sure the ground within 10 feet of your home is sloping away from the house. Water collection near the house can be hard on your foundation and attract egg-laying mosquitoes closest to your own nest.

Mosquitoes aren’t the only scourge of every summer gathering. Wherever there is food, yellowjackets will follow, and there is nothing like a sting from this notorious yellow and black-banded party crasher to kill your fun.

Ground-nesting yellowjackets create nests that may contain thousands of larvae as well as adult wasps. They can be found in abandoned rodent burrows, holes in trees and walls, cavities in logs, wood piles, heavy ivy and building cracks, according to the Marin-Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District. Be wary and do not disturb potential nesting sites in your yard, because the wasps will aggressively defend their home, experts say.

The queens select their nesting sites in spring and start to build a colony. Adult workers maintain the nest so the queen can safely lay eggs. These workers engage in aggressive run-ins with people eating outside, and females can sting repeatedly.

If you have a known ground nest (this doesn’t apply to nests within structures or aerial nests) the district provides free control for residents of Marin and Sonoma counties. Call 800-231-3236.

So how do you reduce your chances of a run-in with a wasp? Local experts say first, never disturb a nest and don’t go barefoot outdoors. Put lids over your sweetened drinks and make sure garbage is a fair distance from where you are eating or playing.

The third most wanted suspect when it comes to backyard picnic crimes is the housefly. This particularly repulsive pest has a reproductive habit sure to kill any appetite. They lay their eggs in manure or garbage — up to 130 in a batch — and they hatch within a few hours. Depending on species and temperature, they’re ready to make you miserable, having turned from maggot to pupa to fly, in six to 42 days.

In keeping with the mantra that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of insecticide, consider thwarting their breeding.

Make sure you have no exposed and accessible garbage, because females will be attracted to decayed, fermenting or rotting organic material, both animal and vegetable, UC scientists say.

Don’t leave animal dung exposed. Flies will find it particularly appealing if it’s not too wet or solid and is fresh. That means if you use organic matter like dung, garbage and fish meal in planting areas, it may leave you exposed to a fly infestation.

Piles of decaying garden waste and ungleaned veggies and fruit can also attract egg-laying flies.

Other danger zones to check and clean up if need be include sewage sludge, solid organic waste collected in open drains and cesspools.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5204.

