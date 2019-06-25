Russian River Brewing Company misses top spot in Best Beers in America survey again

Once again, Russian River Brewing Company’s Pliny the Elder was ranked second in the 2019 Best Beers in America survey.

Conducted by Zymurgy magazine, the survey polls members of the American Homebrewers Association (AHA) about their favorite commercial beers. More than 7,400 brewers throughout the country participated, according to an AHA news release.

Pliny the Elder, a double IPA, was overthrown from the No. 1 spot by Bell's Brewery's Two Hearted Ale in 2017. The Michigan-based brewery ended Pliny's seven-year streak and kept its title since then.

Russian River earned other accolades in the competition. It was ranked the third best brewery in America, according to the survey, behind Bell's Brewery and Michigan-based Founders Brewing Company. The brewery's Blind Pig IPA also tied with Odell IPA for 24th place.

Sierra Nevada, located in Chico, was ranked the fourth best brewery overall. Its Pale Ale was the third-place beer, and its Celebration Ale tied for 16th place.

About 46,000 people are members of the American Homebrewers Association, according to its website.