Reserve a table for two at this Sonoma County garden

Luther Burbank, the famed horticulturist who said Sonoma County’s growing conditions make it “the chosen spot of all this earth,” would say Tucker Taylor’s garden is proof positive.

The Master Culinary Gardener of Kendall-Jackson’s 4-acre garden in Fulton has a wait list of notable Bay Area chefs of Michelin-starred restaurants vying for his rare microgreens and specialty produce he cultivates.

But you don’t have to make reservations at a highbrow restaurant in San Francisco to get a taste of Taylor’s produce. Kendall-Jackson’s Farm-to-Table dinner series is showcasing it with a rollout of feasts right in the garden through Oct. 12.

“From a farmer’s perspective, the most beautiful thing about growing produce next to where it’s prepared and served is that we harvest in the morning and a few hours later it’s being enjoyed by our guests,” Taylor said. “It’s my hope that through this experience people gain a deeper appreciation for fresh, local food.”

Executive Chef Justin Wangler creates the menus relying solely on what’s in the garden and Taylor said there’s plenty to choose from.

“From July through October guests will see our summer crops begin to ripen, such as heirloom tomatoes, lunchbox peppers, summer squashes, French green beans and our eggplant mix,” Taylor said. “The perennial borders will be in full bloom and our winter squashes and pumpkins will be growing well in the long days.”

A menu in May featured Crudite with Fava Bean Hummus, Lamb Sausage with Kale Polenta and Blue Hubbard Squash. An assortment of Kendall-Jackson wines paired well, but the 2017 Jackson Estate Alisos Hills Syrah was a standout.

Each dinner starts with an appetizer and wine reception and then guests are seated for a family-style dinner followed by dessert. The price is $175 for the public, with approximately 150 tickets available.

This is the fourth full season of Farm to Table and the rollout of upcoming dinners is: July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct.5 and Oct. 12. Sept. 14 will be a fully vegetarian menu. The garden is on the property of the Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, 5007 Fulton Road, Fulton.

Taylor redesigned the gardens when he joined Kendall-Jackson in 2013. He had the dinner series in mind with the redesign, with one long table poised in the center of the garden. Expanding the garden is a possibility, he said.

“The demand for our produce from chefs in San Francisco is greater than our current production, so we’re discussing adding a few greenhouses and a new packing facility,” Taylor said. “We grow everything from microgreens and petite vegetables to our seasonal salad mix which contains up to thirty different greens, soft herbs and flower petals as well as more traditional crops. Since we also grow for chefs in and around San Francisco, our goal is to provide as many different types of produce, herbs and edible flowers as possible. We’re constantly planting new crops to try and keep chefs interested in what we’re doing.”

Taylor has more than 45,000 followers on his Instagram @farmert, and he said he likes to share what’s ripening in the garden.

“I’m constantly inspired throughout the day and I enjoy sharing some of these inspirations with people,” Taylor said. “As a farmer I find it pretty miraculous that, from one tiny seed, we are able to yield an abundance of fresh food to help nourish ourselves.”

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.