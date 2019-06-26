Guy Fieri's Trash Can Nachos subject of Twitter debate

Trash Can Nachos aren't new to Guy Fieri's Las Vegas restaurants, but the dish went viral Monday after a video of the towering concoction was posted on Twitter.

The nachos cost $15 or $32 as a shareable entree. It includes tortilla chips, black beans, queso casero, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, crema, Cotija cheese, cilantro and jalapeños in a trash can, according to the restaurant's menu. Meat costs an additional $2-$4.

The video of the Trash Can Nachos, served at Fieri's El Burro Borracho restaurants at the Rio Hotel and Harrah's, was viewed more than 35,500 times in less than 24 hours.

Twitter users couldn't agree on whether the nachos are delicious, heart-attack inducing or both. Comments ranged from "Holy heart attack, Batman!! Do you get a complimentary defibrillator with that dish?" to "Oh my god that looks glorious."

In April 2018, Guy Fieri appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" to show hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest how to make the over-the-top dish.

"Nachos are like pizza," he said on the TV show. "When it's good, it's really good, and when it's bad, it's still good. You'll still eat them."