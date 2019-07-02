Dear Abby: Cousin’s social media post is insensitive

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
July 2, 2019, 6:25AM

Dear Abby: My mother passed away a short time ago, and my cousin immediately posted about the funeral on social media without even mentioning me in her post, or asking me how I felt about such a posting.

Have people grown so self-centered and uncaring about other people’s feelings that they think posts like this are appropriate without asking the immediate family’s feelings on the matter? It seems to me it’s a self-serving grab for attention and sympathy without any respect for the immediate family of the deceased. I really cannot find a way to forgive her actions.

— Hurt and Angry in the East

Dear Hurt: I agree doing it without first running it by the immediate family was insensitive and thoughtless.

Not knowing your cousin, I don’t know whether it was a “self-serving grab for attention.” However, what’s done is done. It’s over. I hope you won’t allow this to ruin your relationship with this relative or your memories of your dear mother.

