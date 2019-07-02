A la carte: Explore new wine destinations, cooking classes, Fourth of July parties

HEALDSBURG

Flowers opens destination

Flowers Vineyards & Winery, which pioneered the growing of pinot noirs and chardonnay 30 years ago on the Sonoma Coast above Timber Cove and Fort Ross, will open a destination tasting room Monday, July 8, in the Russian River Valley.

Located at the former VML Winery site at 4035 Westside Road, the 15.5-acre estate features a hospitality house, indoor and outdoor seating, extensive gardens, an outdoor wood-fired oven and a winemaking facility.

An educational culinary pairing, Experience Flowers, includes a welcome glass of rosé of pinot noir and a flight of four wines alongside small bites created by Estate Chef Jamil Peden. Cost is $55, and reservations are recommended. Shared bottle experiences in the gardens are also available.

The tasting room is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Flowers can be reached at 707-847-3661 or flowerswinery.com.

OAKVILLE

‘Homage to Napa Valley”

The Boisset Collection in Napa has opened the Napa Valley’s first wine history museum and tasting salon, 1881 Napa, in a Victorian home next to the historic Oakville Grocery.

Vintner Jean-Charles Boisset, who grew up in France’s Burgundy region, purchased the grocery and the home earlier this year and created the museum and tasting salon as an “homage to Napa Valley. “

The tasting room showcases wines from Napa Valley’s 16 sub-appellations, and the museum exhibits a collection of historic wine objects from Europe and the U.S. The space is centered around a 48-light Baccarat crystal Zenith chandelier and a reproduction of an 1895 map of Napa County hanging from the ceiling.

In addition to site-specific cabernets, guests can taste wines from a blend of Napa Valley grapes — all made exclusively for 1881 Napa by Boisset Family Estates Winemaker Thane Knutson.

The salon and museum is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 1881 Napa is located at 7856 St. Helena Highway.

KENWOOD

Bastille and Cirque du Chateau

Chateau St. Jean will celebrate Bastille Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 13 with a circus-themed party on the grand lawn.

There will be games and circus performers in the formal gardens, plus wine tasting and food for purchase at a food bazaar.

Tickets are $30, includes a glass of wine. To reserve: chateaustjean.com. 8555 Sonoma Highway.

HEALDSBURG

Ranch + Vine experience at DCK

This summer, Charlie Palmer’s Dry Creek kitchen will host an al fresco Sunday lunch series celebrating whole animal cookery and favorite Sonoma County wineries.

The Ranch + Vine series kicks off at noon July 21 with a reception and lunch featuring Ritual Farm Pig and Sanglier Cellars. It continues Aug. 25 with Liberty Farms Duck and Bucher Vineyards. The final luncheon will be held Sept. 22 with Preston Farm & Winery Lamb with Arista Winery.

Tickets are $75 and include lunch, wine/beer, tax and tip. To reserve: To reserve: go to drycreekkitchen.com. 317 Healdsburg Ave. 707-431-0330.

WINDSOR

Love of the Land celebrates ag

The Sonoma County Farm Bureau’s annual Love of the Land mid-summer celebration will begin with a tasting reception at 4:30 p.m. July 11 at The Pavilion at Richard’s Grove.

The event also includes a dinner buffet of Sonoma-grown products and a program honoring members of the agricultural community.