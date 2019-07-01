25 things tourists get wrong about Sonoma County
With its world-class wineries, Michelin star restaurants and breathtaking scenery, Sonoma County is the ideal destination for vacationers looking for a taste of Wine Country.
But there is a lot they get wrong about our picturesque bit of paradise.
From mispronouncing town names to hitting the same tourist traps over and over again, vacationers could learn a thing or two from seasoned locals.
Click through our gallery above to get some advice from the experts on all things Sonoma County.