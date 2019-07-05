Vintners of Sebastopol’s Small Vines pair wine with history

When you live in a 127-year old home, you can’t help but become a steward of history. You reconfigure the lives that came before you, and can imagine them wandering through your house and out onto your grounds. You rifle through the history books so you can get a better glimpse of the faces and the story of these people who have unwittingly become your companions.

This is the case with Paul and Kathryn Sloan who live on the old Barlow homestead. Dating back to 1897, the 12.5-acre property housed the original Barlow Apple Barn.

The Sloans, a husband and wife team, have transformed the property into a boutique winery — Small Vines — replete with a new tasting room. And they’re welcoming people to come to their property to pair wine with history.

“Clearly we love the history of the place,” Paul said. “It’s all so fascinating.”

Kathryn added, “We tell the Barlow story and our story. It’s a true Sonoma County agricultural experience.”

True to her word, Kathryn talks about the late Barlows as if they were old friends.

“In 1904 when Thomas died, his wife Laura had six children under the age of 14,” Kathryn said, adding how incredibly resourceful she was with her blackberry crop.

The Barlows were prominent apple and berry farmers. Today the family name is well known for its apple processing plant in Sebastopol, which has been transformed into a food and wine center with wineries, retail shops, artisan studios and restaurants in the mix. The recent floods that affected the center didn’t harm the Sloans, whose property is elevated 300 feet above sea level.

As for the Sloan’s story, they founded Small Vines in 1998 and the brand is based on the Burgundian model of winemaking and vineyard management. They embrace the philosophy of smaller yields from higher density, European-styled spacing of vines.

Their new tasting room is both chic and rugged, with big picture windows so guests can watch the action in the vineyards.

“We’ve never had unlimited resources, but we’ve never been willing to compromise on the quality of our brand,” Kathryn said. “Meanwhile we’ve just put enough into our house to make it comfortable.”

When you visit the property, you participate in whatever is going on at the time, whether it’s blending, picking, sorting or tasting wines out of the tank.

“People get to experience whatever we are working on when they’re visiting,” Paul said. “This could be tasting through many of our barrel samples with us when we’re creating our blends to tasting the fresh-pressed juice at harvest.”

For wine-lovers who double as history buffs, this is a not-to-be missed experience. The Sloans are charming as well as their companions, the Barlows.

You can reach Wine writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.