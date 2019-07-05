Kid-friendly Windsor workshop delves into a bug's life

windsor

Kid-friendly insects?

Are you aware that insects are the most diverse and the largest group of organisms on the planet? A kid-friendly, educational workshop on July 20 will explore these creatures. The free event will be led by entomologist Kandis Gilmore, who has a Master of Science focused on Ecology and Evolutionary Biology from Sonoma State University. Gilmore will teach people how to identify particular insects, as well as discern which plants attract beneficial insects. The day will begin with exploring his collection of specimens from different insect groups. Afterwards, people will get a close look at the local insect population in the park with a catch-and-release activity. Robbin’s Park is a good place to learn about insects because its swarming with diversity. 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Robbin’s Park, intersection of Billington Lane and Dartmouth Lane, Windsor, 707-789-9664.

Petaluma

Art & Garden Festival not your average street fair

Shop the streets of Petaluma on July 14 for quality arts, crafts and items for your home at the annual Art & Garden Festival.

Participating vendors, some 145 in all, are handpicked for quality. They will spread out over downtown streets with a mix of unusual and handmade items and decor. Live music on two stages, an array of local wineries, breweries, restaurants and fine food tastings make it a destination for the day. Members of the Petaluma Garden Club and the Sonoma County Master Gardeners will be on hand to field questions from home gardeners. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Petalumadowntown.com.

SANTA ROSA

Eclectic fruit trees for sale

The California Rare Fruit Growers will be holding its annual tree sale July 20, with dozens of unique trees up for grabs. The range includes apples, pears, plums, pluots, figs, peaches, nectarines and even cactus-pear. Custom grafted by the CRFG Garden Club, the trees will be sold as a fundraiser for donations to students’ agricultural scholarships and other agricultural-related non-profits. If you have a 6-foot by 6-foot patch of open sunlight, you can successfully grow a fruit tree even if only in a box of soil on pavement. Multiple fruit varieties can be grown on the same plant with grafting. One member of the club has more than 100 kinds of pears on one tree. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Santa Rosa Farmers’ Market, 30 Mark West Springs Road, Publicity@CREG-Redwood.org, 707-576-7250.

SANTA ROSA

Master Gardeners Wanted

The University of California Master Gardener Program is a volunteer organization that serves the community with education for home gardeners. Right now applications for the 2020 training class are being accepted, with the final deadline Sept. 23, 2019. If you love to garden and learn about plant science, this could be a great opportunity for you. Master Gardener trainees are taught about horticulture, covering topics like soil, irrigation and pests. For more information, visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu, 133 Aviation Blvd., Suite 109, Santa Rosa, 707-565-2608.

