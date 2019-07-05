Don’t miss the Penngrove parade, Windsor chili cook-off and more this week

PARADE, JULY 7

Penngrove: “The Biggest Little Parade in Northern California,” Penngrove’s 43rd annual parade starts 11 a.m. sharp downtown on Main Street followed by a fun festival 12-4 p.m. at Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St. Barbecue, kids’ games and music by Train Wreck Junction. The parade is the biggest fundraiser of the year hosted by the nonprofit Penngrove Social Firemen. 707-794-1516, penngrovesocialfiremen.org

SENSITIVE SWIM, JULY 8

Santa Rosa: Sensory-sensitive individuals swim, jump and play during a modified water park session 5-6 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Participants must be 6 and older and 48 inches tall. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. $10, advanced registration required. 707-565-3080, SonomaCountyParks.com

WORK DAY, JULY 9, 11

Santa Rosa: Weed, mulch and plant at the community garden and Andy’s Unity Park, 3399 Moorland Ave., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 707-565-7888. Visit LandPaths.org. or SonomaCountyParks.org

PARK PREVIEW, JULY 13

Santa Rosa: Explore the future Mark West Creek Regional Park and Preserve during monthly park preview days, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Hike 7 miles of trails and former ranch roads on some of the 1,200 acres of parkland. The park is located off Porter Creek Road west of Safari Road. Bring water, dogs on leash allowed. Visit SonomaCountyParks.org

PARK WORKDAY, JULY 13

Santa Rosa: Family friendly work day 9 a.m-12 p.m. at A Place to Play dog park, 2375 W. Third St. Tools and light refreshments provided. 707-543-3279 SRCity.org/parkvolunteer

CHILI COOK OFF, JULY 13

Windsor: Old-fashioned 6th annual chili cook-off with live entertainment and raffle 12-4 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green, 701 McClelland Drive. Choose the best chili and the People’s Choice. windsorchilicookoff.com

BIKE WORKSHOP, JULY 13

Sonoma: Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition’s family bike work shop is 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 East Napa St.. Parents and kids age 7 and older get bike safety instruction and practice safety skills followed by a supervised bike ride. Arrive early for bike and helmet safety checkup. Register at bikesonoma.org. 707-545-0153.

NATURE HIKE, JULY 13

Kenwood: Guided 1.4-mile nature hike 10-11:30 a.m. at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. $10 parking fee $8 for students and seniors. Meet at the visitors center. 707-837-5712. sugarloafpark.org

James Lanaras