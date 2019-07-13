Hike under a full moon and more this weekend

MARSH HIKE, JULY 14

Bodega Bay: Bring a picnic lunch on this scenic hike of the Sonoma Coast marshes at Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for all abilities and ages. Parking $7, free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. 707-539-2865, SonomaCountyParks.org.

ART AND GARDEN FESTIVAL, JULY 14

Petaluma: food, beer, wine, live music and more than 140 booths offering home and garden decor, jewelry and art 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Petaluma Boulevard and Kentucky Street downtown. petaluma downtown.com or 707-762-9348.

FULL MOON HIKE, JULY 15

Cazadero: Join Sonoma Land Trust on a hike along the Lone Antler Trail in Little Black Mountain Preserve 6-9 p.m. The hike has an elevation to 1,960 feet. Contact outings@sonomalandtrust.org or call 707-526-6930 ext. 110.

SCAVENGER HUNT, JULY 20

Petaluma: Discover the history of Helen Putnam Park during a scavenger hunt 9-11 a.m. 411 Chileno Valley Road. All ages welcome, parking $7. SonomaCountyParks.com. 707-565-7888.

WALK AND WAG, JULY 20

Glen Ellen: Jack London State Historic Park’s first 3-mile walk around the Beauty Ranch and down to the Wolf House for humans and their dogs, 9-11 a.m. Limit of 15 dogs, $5 per dog plus $10 parking. 2400 London Ranch Road.

FAMILY GAME DAY, JULY 24

Occidental: Hike three miles through oak woodlands and grasslands and learn about the environment of the Bohemia Ecological Preserve, 6773 Bohemian Highway, while playing games 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Bring a picnic lunch, water and suns screen. For all ages. Register at LandPaths.org.

RUGGED HIKE, JULY 25

Geyserville: Join the Sonoma Land Trust on a slow-pace, steep sunset hike in the rugged and wild Bear Canyon Wildlands northeast of Healdsburg 6-9 p.m. Details at outings at sonomalandtrust.org $15. 707-526-6930 x110.

KAYAKING, JULY 27-28

Santa Rosa: Learn basic kayak paddling techniques and safety tips on the calm water of Spring Lake, 9-10:30 a.m., 393 Violetti Road, bilingual instruction, $20 per person, registration required, parking $7. SonomaCountyParks, 707-565-3080.

TRAILS FOR TOTS, JULY 27

Sonoma: Outdoor crafts and nature exploration for kids ages 3-4 and a parent, 10-11:30 a.m.

Sonoma Valley Regional Park 13630 Highway 12. SonomaCountyParks.org. 707-789-9699.

FESTIVAL, JULY 27

Fort Ross: Celebrate Alaskan Native and Kashia Pomo cultures, watch Russian performances and the Fort Ross Militia canyon and musket firings at Fort Ross State Park. 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

19005 Coast Highway, Jenner.