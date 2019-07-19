Give your landscape more love at these Sonoma County garden events

SEBASTOPOL

Learn how to apply sheet mulch

Daily Acts is holding a hands-on work party session July 27 that will teach volunteers how to sheet mulch.

The nonprofit, which promotes a more sustainable lifestyle, will embark on a project to change the landscaping at Petaluma’s Straus Family Creamery to one that is more eco-friendly. The project is estimated to save more than 200,000 gallons of water a year at its office complex.

The first phase is to sheet mulch the existing landscape. In helping out, volunteers will learn techniquies that can be applied to any size yard or landscaping. There will be a potluck lunch and Straus will provide ice cream bars for volunteers.

Free. For more information, email liz@dailyact.org. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Straus Family Creamery, 1105 Industrial Ave., Petaluma, dailyact.org, 707-789-9664.

SEBASTOPOL

Fuchsia Society to sponsor plant, basket and upright sale

The Sebastopol Fuchsia Society is sponsoring a plant sale July 27 with plants grown by members of the group. There will be plenty of hanging baskets and uprights in a multitude of colors. Admission is free. Cash, checks and debit cards accepted.

For more information, call Edwina Sauers at 707-838-9429. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or sooner if sold out), Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 South High St., Sebastopol, 707-838-9429.

WINDSOR

Kid-friendly workshop helps attendees better know an insect

Are you aware that insects are the most diverse and largest group of organisms on the planet? A kid-friendly, educational workshop July 20 will explore these creatures.

The free event will be led by entomologist Kandis Gilmore, who has a master’s degree in ecology and evolutionary biology from Sonoma State University.

Gilmore will teach people how to identify particular insects, as well as discern which plants attract beneficial insects. The day will begin with exploring his collection of specimens from different insect groups.

Afterward, people will get a close look at the local insect population in Robbin’s Park with a catch-and-release activity. Robbin’s Park is teeming with little critters. 10 a.m. to noon, Robbin’s Park, intersection of Billington Lane and Dartmouth Lane, Windsor, 707-789-9664.

SANTA ROSA

If you’re hungry for a fruit tree, the annual tree sale has you set

The California Rare Fruit Growers will be holding its annual tree sale today, with dozens of unique trees up for grabs. The range includes apples, pears, plums, pluots, figs, peaches, nectarines and even cactus-pear.

Custom grafted by the CRFG Garden Club, the trees will be sold as a fundraiser for agricultural scholarships and other ag-related nonprofits.

If you have a 6-foot by 6-foot patch of open sunlight, you can successfully grow a fruit tree even if you have only a planting box on pavement. Multiple fruit varieties can be grown on the same plant with grafting.

One member of the club has more than 100 kinds of pears on one tree. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Santa Rosa Farmers’ Market, 30 Mark West Springs Road, Publicity@CREG-Redwood.org, 707-576-7250.

