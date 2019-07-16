Wine of the Week: Balletto 2018 Russian River Valley Rosé

One wrong move and rosé will become an imposter.

Gaffes, snafus and blunders are simply not tolerated when crafting this naked wine.

“With delicate and pretty wines like this, there is no place for even small winemaking mistakes to hide,” explains Anthony Beckman, the winemaker of Balletto. “Every decision shows in full, from picking and fermentation to final bottling.”

Beckman is behind our wine of the week winner –– the Balletto, 2018 Russian River Rosé at $20. This is a gorgeous rosé –– bright, crisp and refreshing. Yet it also manages to be delicate and nimble, as if a ballerina dancing on pointe. It has notes of watermelon and guava with a quench of citrus, finishing crisp. It’s nice and dry –– spot on.

“The goal is to create something delicious and wildly drinkable,” Beckman said. ‘

“It is equal parts refreshing, savory and fruity while maintaining a structure and tension by having just enough acidity and tannins to seamlessly tie these various elements together.”

This wine hails from a block of pinot noir that’s exclusively farmed and harvested for rosé.

“This is quite a luxury and allows me to pick when the grapes are exactly right for rosé, which is totally different than the pick date and style for regular pinot,” Beckman said .

“These grapes are hand-picked, then loaded directly into a wine press as intact clusters and the juice is removed from the grape skins, seeds and stems and fermented at cool temperatures to maintain freshness and aromatics. We spend a lot of time and attention making this wine.”

Beckman, who’s well versed in the different incarnations of pinot noir, said it’s a perfect grape for rose.

“It has good acidity when picked early and has the ability to be savory and fruity at the same time, which gives pinot rosés more depth than many other of the grapes used for roses,” he said. “In addition, pinot gives the wines this wonderful salmon/coral color that’s always pretty and delicate.”

A self-proclaimed rosé zealot, 20 years ago Beckman became an international sipper.

“I started drinking lots of rosé from all over the world,” he said.

“This was well before rosé became popular, at least in the United States, and this foundation and knowledge about rosé and what the great producers around the world were doing influenced how I make rosé today. Without that knowledge and true enjoyment of drinking rosé in those early days, the rosé I’m making today would not be as elegant and focused.”

What the uninitiated don’t know is how versatile rosé is as a food companion, the winemaker said.

“It goes with almost everything,” Beckman said.

“It’s something about the freshness and acidity that make it pair with so many different dishes. And, because the alcohol on this rosé is low, a couple easily can share an entire bottle during dinner.”

Beckman, 46, graduated from U.C. Davis with a bachelor’s degree in viticulture and enology in 2006.

By January 2007 the graduate began his tenure with Balletto Vineyards on the outskirts of Santa Rosa.

What makes him a natural as a winemaker is his punctilious nature.

“I’m obsessive about all the small things from vineyard to bottle that, when totaled, make a drastic difference in the overall quality of the wines,” Beckman said. “Also, I happen to like drinking nice wine. A lot.”

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.