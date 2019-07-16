Seasonal Pantry: Swap pasta for savory zucchini noodles

If you have a mandoline tucked in the back of a kitchen cupboard, now is the time to get it out and brush off any cobwebs. If you don’t have one, you might want to consider heading to your local cookware store.

The mandoline is mechanical, not electrical, and relatively inexpensive, between $20 and $90. It’s a good idea to spring for one with changeable blades of varying widths. Those that sit on a work surface are more efficient than hand-held mandolines.

The mandoline is an invaluable kitchen tool during zucchini season. Among the tasks you will perform easily are cutting round slices of zucchini for bread and butter pickles, making wide, thin slices for salads, and making a variety of “noodles,” including pappardelle, fettuccine and spaghetti.

Noodles made of zucchini have become enormously popular in recent years, in part as a response to the demonization of all things that contain gluten and in part because of the popularity of “keto” diets, which eschew most foods rich in carbohydrates.

And then there’s zucchini in midsummer: It grows while your back is turned, and it can be impossible to keep up with it. Making noodles is a great way to at least try.

Once you have zucchini noodles, you can use them in place of noodles made from wheat or rice. Those cut into fettuccine make an excellent Alfredo and spaghetti-sized noodles can be dressed with Bolognese sauce or a simple marinara.

Here is a very simple salad that is light, delicate, and fragrant.

Zucchini Noodle Salad

Makes 3 to 4 servings

1¼ pound zucchini, ends trimmed

— Kosher salt

3 tablespoons best-quality extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon

1 garlic clove, crushed

8-10 large basil leaves, cut into thin julienne

— Handful of cherry tomatoes, quartered

4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

— Black pepper in a mill

2-3 small basil sprigs

Using a mandoline fitted with its wide blade, cut the trimmed zucchini into thin noodles and put them into a medium serving bowl.

Season lightly with salt and set aside for about 20 minutes. Drain off any liquid that has collected in the bowl.

Drizzle the olive oil over the zucchini, followed by the juice of the lemon. Add the garlic and basil leaves and toss very gently.

Transfer to a serving platter.

Scatter the cherry tomatoes and cheese on top of the zucchini, season with salt and several turns of black pepper, garnish with basil sprigs, and enjoy right away.

This salad has the bright, spicy flavors of many Southeast Asian salads and is inspired, specifically, by green papaya salad. You can adjust the heat if you like by adding more chiles or by omitting them entirely.

You may also use roast chicken or roast pork instead of the shrimp.

Vietnamese-Inspired Zucchini & Shrimp Salad

Makes 4 to 6 servings

1¼ pound zucchini, ends trimmed

1 medium carrot, trimmed and peeled

¼ cup lime juice, from 2 to 3 limes