Khum Koon Thai Café brings southeast Asian flavors to Windsor

There are plenty of Thai restaurants in the Santa Rosa area, yet only one in tiny Windsor, the popular Tomi Thai. So I’m happy to see a second Thai spot now open in the burg with a population of 26,801, with the debut of Khum Koon Thai Café across the street from the Town Green.

Is it better than any other local Thai place? Different? Designer in any sense? No, not really. But it’s good, well priced, and fast-paced yet not rushed. Plus, the grinning, attentive staff seems so darn happy, it’s a pleasure to eat here.

Owner Sunee Sopant has a solid history in Wine Country, having owned three Sonoma Thai eateries in Sonoma since 1994, including the current Bangkok9 in Sonoma that she recently sold to her brother. The space she chose for her latest restaurant boasts its own pedigree, as the previous home of the Michelin Star rated Chinois Asian Bistro. Sadly, Chinois closed last June after severe water damage from a flood in the apartment above the restaurant.

Chinois owner Debbie Shu decided then, after 10 successive Michelin star honors, to enjoy a more flexible life of catering. She sold to her friend, Sopant, who brought over her nearly identical Bangkok 9 menu, and here we are now.

The new space is slimmed down in décor, with Asian nods such as Thepphanom figurines here and there, various people portraits, and a painting of a barge on one pale green wall. The white tablecloths seem unnecessary in such a Spartan setting, where, if we sit at the three-seat bar that doubles as the cashier station and wine/beer rack, we can see into the tidy, stainless steel outfitted kitchen.

The dishes are pretty, though, with thoughtful touches like carrots carved into flowers and a white paper doily on the black pottery plate that holds the crispy, piping hot spring rolls stuffed with mixed vegetables and clear noodles for dunking in thin sweet-sour sauce ($7 for four). Bangkok rolls are even more artful, the slender, crispy cigars tucked with taro root, clear noodles and vegetables on a platter arranged with chopped red onion, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, red bell pepper and cashews for bundling in romaine leaves ($9).

I don’t generally care for papaya — it’s too soft and sugary for my tastes — but I’ve always loved papaya salad. This model shows why, mounded in a big pile ($10). The finely julienned green fruit marries delicately into the julienne carrots and green beans, brightened with acidic tomato and lime, and sprinkled in crunchy ground peanuts.

Tom yum soup is another personal love; I order it at every Thai restaurant I visit. This version is a bit ordinary, however, since the rust-orange stained broth is so mild, nicely light and gently sweet-sour, but not powerful enough to boost the standard fillings of tomato chunks, firm, sliced button mushrooms, white onion tendrils, lemongrass, galangal and sliced chicken breast ($7). I pick up the bowl and sip every last drop, absolutely, but I crave bolder flavor in the Thai culinary tradition of combining salty, sour, sweet, spicy and bitter.

Mild seems to be the kitchen’s style. Like most Asian restaurant menus, a little chile cartoon indicates which dishes are spicy, but as I worked my way through several selections, I found barely any heat. And in fact, Sopant later tells me that while she herself craves classic Thai spice, she has to moderate her cooking’s fire level to please her many customers’ more mainstream palates.