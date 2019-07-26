Master Gardeners keep good eats in mind at Sonoma County Fair

SANTA ROSA

Master Gardeners plant food forest at fair

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners will create a garden at the Sonoma County Fair Aug. 1-11 that will showcase the wonders of edibles in the landscape. The Gardeners, who have specialized training in horticulture, will show how easy it is to add food-producing plants into an existing landscape or to create a “food forest” from scratch.

The Master Gardeners’ demonstration garden will be in a new location on the east side of the courtyard outside the Hall of Flowers.

The group, whose mission, under the aegis of the University of California Cooperative Extension, is to offer free public education on gardening and horticulture, is using its space at the Sonoma County Fair to reveal the magic of edible landscaping.

They want to demonstrate how easy it is to add food producing plants into an existing landscape or create an edible food garden.

Interspersing food-producing plants makes an organic garden more sustainable and it also teaches children the joys of sustainable organic farming.

On Aug. 3, 4 and 10 and 11 the group will set up tables offering information on succulents, food gardening, firewise landscaping, worms, bug hotels and more.

They will also hold a series of free two-hour workshops on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the day. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, 707-545-4200, sonomacountyfair.com.

OCCIDENTAL

Last call at Western Hills Garden

This Saturday is the last weekend open house for the season at Western Hills Garden, a historic rare plants garden and nursery in Occidental. So if you’ve been planning a visit, now is a good time, although the garden is open by appointment through the end of the year on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The garden and nursery will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Currently in bloom are hydrangeas and dahlias, among a colorful range of other plants. $15 to tour the gardens or free to just shop the nursery. 16250 Coleman Valley Road, Occidental, tim@westernhillsgarden.com, 707-872-5463.

PETALUMA

Learn the charms of city’s D Street

Historian Katherine Rinehart will give a talk Aug. 3 on the architecture and history of D Street, for generations the grandest in Petaluma.

Rinehart is the author of “Petaluma: A History in Architecture,” and oversees the History and Genealogy Library and County Archives within the Sonoma County Library. She also is the past president of the Petaluma Museum, a recipient of Petaluma’s Good Egg Award and a current member of the California 2020 Women’s Suffrage Project Sonoma County. 10:30 a.m. to noon, Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma.

SEBASTOPOL

Fuchsia fanatic sale

The Sebastopol Fuchsia Society is sponsoring a plant sale today featuring plants are grown by society members.

There will be plenty of hanging baskets and uprights in a multitude of colors to peruse and there’s free admission. Cash, checks and debit cards accepted. For more information, call Edwina Sauers at 707-838-9429. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or sooner if sold out), Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St., Sebastopol, 707-838-9429.

PETALUMA

Learn how to apply sheet mulch

Daily Acts is holding a hands-on work party today that will teach volunteers how to sheet mulch.

The nonprofit, which promotes a more sustainable lifestyle, will embark on a project to change the landscaping at Petaluma’s Straus Family Creamery to one that is more eco-friendly.

The project is estimated to save more than 200,000 gallons of water a year at its office complex.

The first phase is to sheet mulch the existing landscape. In helping out, volunteers will learn techniquies that can be applied to any size yard or landscaping.

There will be a potluck lunch and Straus will provide ice cream bars for volunteers.

Free. For more information, email liz@dailyact.org. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Straus Family Creamery, 1105 Industrial Ave., Petaluma, dailyact.org, 707-789-9664.

Send Home and Garden news to peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. Send email at least three weeks in advance of an event.