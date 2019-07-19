Paddleboard at Howarth Park and more this weekend

FAMILY GAME DAY, JULY 24

Occidental: Hike 3 miles through oak woodlands and grasslands and learn about the environment of the Bohemia Ecological Preserve, 6773 Bohemian Highway. There will be games from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Bring a picnic lunch, water and sunscreen. For all ages. Register at LandPaths.org.

RUGGED HIKE, JULY 25

Geyserville: Join the Sonoma Land Trust on a slow-pace, steep sunset hike in the rugged and wild Bear Canyon Wildlands northeast of Healdsburg 6-9 p.m. Details at outings at sonomalandtrust.org $15. 707-526-6930, ext.110.

KAYAKING, JULY 27 and 28

Santa Rosa: Learn basic kayak paddling techniques and safety tips on the calm water of Spring Lake, 9-10:30 a.m., 393 Violetti Road, bilingual instruction, $20 per person, registration required, parking $7. SonomaCountyParks, 707-565-3080.

TRAILS FOR TOTS, JULY 27

Sonoma: Outdoor crafts and nature exploration for kids ages 3-4 and a parent, 10-11:30 a.m. Sonoma Valley Regional Park 13630 Highway 12. SonomaCountyParks.org. 707-789-9699.

FESTIVAL, JULY 27

Fort Ross: Celebrate Alaskan Native and Kashia Pomo cultures, watch Russian performances and the Fort Ross Militia cannon and musket firings at Fort Ross State Park. 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. 19005 Coast Highway, Jenner.

YOGA POP-UP, JULY 30

Bodega Bay: Unwind after work with an hour of yoga instruction, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road, Bring a mat, water and hat and meet in the parking lot. $5 advance registration required, parking $7. SonomaCountyParks.org, 707-789-9699.

WINGING IT, JULY 31

Forestville: Leisurely bird walk designed for older adults 8:30-10:30 a.m. Steelhead Beach Regional Park, 9000 River Road. Parking $7. Bring binoculars or borrow some at the park. SonomaCountyParks.org 707-539-2865.

IREAD OUTSIDE. AUG. 1

Santa Rosa: Kids read out loud while exploring nature in the garden 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Bayer Farm, 1550 West Ave. The event is geared toward children age 6 and younger, but all siblings are invited. This free LandPaths event is the last of the summer LandPaths.org.

SCIENCE SATURDAY, AUG. 3

Santa Rosa: Learn how to construct a solar oven and enjoy a snack cooked by the sun. Participants may also create their own oven to try at home. 1, 2 or 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. SonomaCountyParks.org, 707-539-2865.

PADDLEBOARDING, AUG. 3

Santa Rosa: Learn beginning paddleboarding techniques in a classroom followed by on-the water instruction, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lake Ralphine at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road. For ages 8 and older, $15-$35. 707-543-3737.