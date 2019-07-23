Dear Abby: Ex-boyfriend who stole who stole bracelet turns up on Facebook

Dear Abby: I recently located a person I knew a long time ago who stole an expensive gold bracelet from me. I’d dated this guy for a while. He wore my bracelet, and I wore his. My bracelet was a gift from a relative I cared for deeply. His bracelet was a piece of junk, but I was a teenager with no brains and allowed him to wear mine. Well, we split up and he just disappeared. I tried getting my bracelet back but couldn’t find him. I found him on Facebook, married with children, and I felt this anger come over me. Should I contact him and ask what happened to my jewelry?

— Golden Girl in Mississippi

Dear Golden Girl: No, you should contact him and tell him you would like the item returned or be compensated for it. What “happened” to the bracelet was that he stole it. Because many years have passed, the odds that he still has the bracelet are slim.