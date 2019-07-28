Summer hits full stride in Sonoma County as families wind up the season

ALEXANDRIA BORDAS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 27, 2019, 9:53PM
Updated 11 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

As the final tendrils of summer taper to the start of a new school year, with Labor Day lurking just a month away, Sonoma County locals and Bay Area visitors are eagerly soaking up the last days of the season.

This is the time to squeeze in lazy hours by the river, a last wave of outdoor excursions and the leisurely nights comforted by a warm campfire and a cold drink.

In a season that started out with its share of June Gloom, many are now seizing the days remaining, binging on classic summer activities and checking off their must-do lists.

At Morton’s Warm Springs in Glen Ellen Friday, families indulged in a favorite hot weather tradition of dipping in and out the sprawling outdoor pool. Others enjoyed ice cream and iced coffees while lounging on the decks.

“We used to come here as kids ... on the last day of school,” said Tracy Norgrove Ward of Sonoma, who was visiting with her three grandchildren, her sister and her niece. “My mom would bring us here. It brings back a lot of memories of when we were kids. Every summer when my grandkids come to stay with me, they want to go swimming at Morton’s.”

“I look forward to coming here every year with my sister,” she added. “It’s always nice.”

On Wednesday afternoon, as temperatures blazed in the 90s, a cluster of families gathered along the rocky Russian River shore at Steelhead Beach Regional Park. Older siblings held the hands of younger ones strapped in life vests to wade through the current while older kids navigated kayaks around the beach area. Parents sipped lemonade in the shade of umbrellas as music from the Grateful Dead blasted from a radio.

Nancy Lewis, visiting the river from Richmond, sat on a raft with her feet dangling in the water, chatting excitedly about her plans to close out summer by making her annual voyage to Burning Man the last week of August. Having spent much of her summer traveling around Europe and Alaska, she is now finishing out the season in Wine Country with her daughters and grandchildren, 10 in all.

“Pretty soon we will have to focus our energy on getting ready for ‘the burn,’ which my husband and I have done for 19 years,” said Lewis, a retired caseworker in her 70’s. The summer months are some of her favorite, she said. “And celebrating this time with family is what it is all about for me.”

Luis Davila, who was visiting Steelhead Beach from Palo Alto, watched his two daughters as they swam behind a cluster of baby ducks.

“We have taken adventures to the ocean and many rivers and lakes because we all just love the water,” Davila said of his summer so far. “Now we are planning a farewell to summer party in the next couple weeks.”

When the school year begins, his oldest will be a third grader and his youngest daughter will be starting kindergarten. After a good run of camps and weekend trips, Davila said he thinks his children will be ready to get back to school to reunite with their friends.

“They are excited to shop for new outfits and buy their books,” he said. “So the end of summer isn’t always a bad thing in our home.”

Another popular Santa Rosa summer spot, Howarth Park, was bustling this week with kids playing on monkey bars, racing down hills on mountain bikes and campers licking popsicles to cool down.

The animal barn, a destination for many families, was packed with children checking out the goats, pigs and calves.

Summertime is usually when the barn, operated by Santa Rosa Recreation & Parks, receives thousands of visitors. But late flooding around Spring Lake, coupled with some extended June Gloom got the season off to a later start than usual this year. There also have been some stretches of intense heat, adding up to fewer visitors than in recent years, said activities specialist Jackson Hargreaves.

“The animals have been handling the heat pretty well, but on bad days we have to close the barn down so the animals do not get sick,” Hargreaves said. “At peak times we have 500 visitors a day, but that has not happened as often this summer.”

Most children who visit the barn have never seen farm animals before, said recreational manager Zachary Pinney, and that is always fun for older generations to watch as their children get introduced to these animals for the first time.

“Summer is magical here at the park for these kids, so we hope people utilize the time they have left to come visit and explore,” he said.

Crowded kid zones aren’t the only destinations, of course. Mark Wardlaw, 62, is savoring summer’s last burst in his preferred ways: with trips to the beach and weekend getaways in nature. While the newly retired music teacher and department chairman from Santa Rosa High School won’t be organizing his classroom and preparing for a new batch of students this fall, he will be starting up a new season with the Santa Rosa Symphony, where he has played clarinet for more than 30 years.

In a few short weeks, Wardlaw’s schedule will be filled with practices and performances.

“It’s bittersweet because I am so happy that for the first time since I started working as a full-time teacher I now get to solely focus on my music,” Wardlaw said. “But also I know that feeling of getting ready for your students, which is a mixture of excitement and anxiousness as the whirlwind starts up in just a few weeks.”

Press Democrat intern Grace Yarrow contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Alexandria Bordas at 707-521-5337 or alexandria.bordas@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @CrossingBordas.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine