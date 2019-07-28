Summer hits full stride in Sonoma County as families wind up the season

As the final tendrils of summer taper to the start of a new school year, with Labor Day lurking just a month away, Sonoma County locals and Bay Area visitors are eagerly soaking up the last days of the season.

This is the time to squeeze in lazy hours by the river, a last wave of outdoor excursions and the leisurely nights comforted by a warm campfire and a cold drink.

In a season that started out with its share of June Gloom, many are now seizing the days remaining, binging on classic summer activities and checking off their must-do lists.

At Morton’s Warm Springs in Glen Ellen Friday, families indulged in a favorite hot weather tradition of dipping in and out the sprawling outdoor pool. Others enjoyed ice cream and iced coffees while lounging on the decks.

“We used to come here as kids ... on the last day of school,” said Tracy Norgrove Ward of Sonoma, who was visiting with her three grandchildren, her sister and her niece. “My mom would bring us here. It brings back a lot of memories of when we were kids. Every summer when my grandkids come to stay with me, they want to go swimming at Morton’s.”

“I look forward to coming here every year with my sister,” she added. “It’s always nice.”

On Wednesday afternoon, as temperatures blazed in the 90s, a cluster of families gathered along the rocky Russian River shore at Steelhead Beach Regional Park. Older siblings held the hands of younger ones strapped in life vests to wade through the current while older kids navigated kayaks around the beach area. Parents sipped lemonade in the shade of umbrellas as music from the Grateful Dead blasted from a radio.

Nancy Lewis, visiting the river from Richmond, sat on a raft with her feet dangling in the water, chatting excitedly about her plans to close out summer by making her annual voyage to Burning Man the last week of August. Having spent much of her summer traveling around Europe and Alaska, she is now finishing out the season in Wine Country with her daughters and grandchildren, 10 in all.

“Pretty soon we will have to focus our energy on getting ready for ‘the burn,’ which my husband and I have done for 19 years,” said Lewis, a retired caseworker in her 70’s. The summer months are some of her favorite, she said. “And celebrating this time with family is what it is all about for me.”

Luis Davila, who was visiting Steelhead Beach from Palo Alto, watched his two daughters as they swam behind a cluster of baby ducks.

“We have taken adventures to the ocean and many rivers and lakes because we all just love the water,” Davila said of his summer so far. “Now we are planning a farewell to summer party in the next couple weeks.”

When the school year begins, his oldest will be a third grader and his youngest daughter will be starting kindergarten. After a good run of camps and weekend trips, Davila said he thinks his children will be ready to get back to school to reunite with their friends.

“They are excited to shop for new outfits and buy their books,” he said. “So the end of summer isn’t always a bad thing in our home.”