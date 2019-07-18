Pop-up museum all about avocados opens near San Diego

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 18, 2019, 2:39PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A new pop-up museum near San Diego is paying homage to California's trendiest fruit: the avocado.

The Cado in San Marcos features several interactive exhibits similar to the Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco.

"Step into a world of the green fruit you love to ‘gram and emerge with more than a pretty picture (but you’ll get plenty of those, too!)," the museum's website reads.

Visitors can touch avocado-skinned walls, see a Hass Mother Tree and listen to singer-turned-farmer Jason Mraz explain the growing process via cassette tape, according to the website.

Sisters Anne Buehner and Mary Carr collaborated with the California Avocado Commission to open the six-room museum, according to NBC 7.

They told NBC The Cado was designed to spur an "appreciation for all that goes into bringing the avocado from tree to toast."

The museum opened June 27 and is open Thursdays through Sundays until Sept. 22. Tickets cost $14-$19. For more information, visit www.thecado.co.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine