Pop-up museum all about avocados opens near San Diego

A new pop-up museum near San Diego is paying homage to California's trendiest fruit: the avocado.

The Cado in San Marcos features several interactive exhibits similar to the Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco.

"Step into a world of the green fruit you love to ‘gram and emerge with more than a pretty picture (but you’ll get plenty of those, too!)," the museum's website reads.

Visitors can touch avocado-skinned walls, see a Hass Mother Tree and listen to singer-turned-farmer Jason Mraz explain the growing process via cassette tape, according to the website.

Sisters Anne Buehner and Mary Carr collaborated with the California Avocado Commission to open the six-room museum, according to NBC 7.

They told NBC The Cado was designed to spur an "appreciation for all that goes into bringing the avocado from tree to toast."

The museum opened June 27 and is open Thursdays through Sundays until Sept. 22. Tickets cost $14-$19. For more information, visit www.thecado.co.