World-class Rubik's Cubers coming to Santa Rosa for 'speed-cubing'

MATT VILLANO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 9, 2019, 2:47PM

See the Bay Area Speedcubin’ Competition

Where: Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Joan & Mack Schwing Salon.

When: Sunday, Aug. 18, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cost: Free admission for observers; participants must be pre-registered.

To many, it’s just a toy, a 3-by-3-by-3 vestige of a simpler time. To others, the original Rubik’s Cube represents the boldest of brain challenges, height of head games, the No. 1 metaphoric mathematical mountain on the planet.

For these enlightened few, “cubing” is life, and those who can cube fastest are the ones who live to the fullest.

They’re called “speedcubers,” and dozens are expected to descend on Sonoma County next weekend for their first-ever competition in the North Bay. The event, dubbed Bay Area Speedcubin’ 2019 and affiliated with an organization called the World Cube Association (WCA), will take place Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.

Onlookers can get in to marvel at the magic for free.

Blink and you might miss the biggest draws. Many of the speediest speedcubers can solve scrambled cubes in the 8 to 12 seconds it takes you to read this sentence. The world-record holder, a teenager from China, recently recorded a single-solve of the original cube in 3.47 seconds.

Others, such as co-organizer Mike Bairdsmith, need about 20 seconds to get all sides back to one color, but still are considered darn fast.

It’s worth noting that 45 years after their invention by Hungarian sculptor and architect Erno Rubik, today’s cubes are smooth, whirling marvels of engineering, a far cry from the stiff, clicking models many remember from their youth.

“At an event like this, you’d think we were competing against each other, but really it’s more about competing with ourselves,” says Bairdsmith, who lives in Healdsburg. “If you’re into cubing the goal is to get faster every time.”

Local hero

If anybody knows about cubing around these parts, it’s Bairdsmith. The 44-year-old is relatively new to the sport — he’s only been cubing for two years — but has almost single-handedly sparked a surge in interest among residents of North County. He hosts regular cube-solving classes at Next Door Comics, a comic-book shop in Cloverdale. He offers private lessons.

You might even spot him practicing with a cube amid the wine tanks during his day job as assistant winemaker at Ridge Vineyards.

Bairdsmith got into cubing accidentally; one day in 2017, he bought the world’s best-selling toy for his older son, who demanded that dad solve it right away. Bairdsmith had no idea how to do it, but relishes mind games and figured it couldn’t be that hard. So he went to the Internet, watched some videos, went down the proverbial rabbit hole and taught himself the basics.

The first method Bairdsmith mastered is one of the easiest — the Fridrich Method — and it comprises four distinct steps. Since then he’s taught himself more sophisticated methods, too. As Bairdsmith explains it, learning to solve the cube isn’t rocket science but instead amounts to knowing what to do when you see certain permutations in the squares, and applying the correct algorithm to solve each case as quickly as possible. He says he’s mastered about 60 algorithms in two years. He estimates there are probably hundreds of them still to learn.

“It’s really more about committing a sequence of moves to memory than it is about skill,” he says quietly, as if admitting a trade secret. “The more moves you know, the easier it becomes to solve and the faster you can solve it.”

(In case you’re wondering, it’s virtually impossible to memorize solutions for all permutations, since there are more than 43 quintillion — that’s 43,000,000,000,000,000,000 — in all.)

Something for everyone

Bairdsmith’s current record for solving the original 3-by-3-by-3 cube is 18.5 seconds. During a photo shoot for the Press-Democrat, he clocked in at 29 (watch the video at pressdemocrat.com). If he can best both of these times and eke out a solution in less than 15 seconds at the event, it would be a huge accomplishment.

There certainly will be plenty of opportunities for Bairdsmith and other competitors to show-off their skills. In addition to speed smackdowns with the original 3-by-3-by-3 cube, the event lineup offers competitions with 2-by-2-by-2 cubes, 4-by-4-by-4 cubes, 5-by-5-by5 cubes, a Square-1 cube, and the Pyraminx, which is a pyramid-shaped puzzle. There’s also a competition for those who wish to solve the 3-by-3-by-3 cube one-handed.

According to co-organizer and WCA delegate Brandon Harnish, competitors in most events get five solves; the fastest and the slowest are eliminated and the official time is the average of the remaining three.

Harnish, 23, adds that he and fellow WCA delegate (and roommate) Ryan Jew turn to a computer program to make sure cubes are scrambled identically before each round.

“We do this to make sure all the competitors who are called up at a given time see the same configuration of their puzzles,” says Harnish, who has held the world record for solving a special cube called the Skewb. “This way nobody gets a competitive edge.”

Once competitors get their cubes, they have 15 seconds to examine them before the clock starts.

Because there will be 65 competitors at the LBC event, the solving smackdowns will run all day from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. The first 3-by-3-by-3 session kicks off at 1 p.m.; the awards ceremony runs from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Proteges unite

Competitors are expected to come from all over the Bay Area. Most are in their 20s and younger. Several have direct connections to Bairdsmith.

One, 10-year-old Logan Schultz, took Bairdsmith’s class and a private lesson, and is embarking on his very first foray into competitive cubing. When the soon-to-be fifth grader started cubing he needed more than 20 minutes to solve the puzzle. Since then, he has gotten his average time down to about 70 seconds. This weekend his goal is to solve a 3-by-3-by-3 cube in less than 60.

“I’m sure I’ll be a little nervous but really I’m just excited to see if I can do it,” says Schultz, who also lives in Healdsburg. “I have spent most of my free time practicing. I solve, I scramble, I solve again. Whenever I can do it, I do. I think I’m ready.”

Michelle Schulz, Logan’s mother, has embraced her son’s newfound passion, noting that he prepared for cube-solving in front of an audience by solving a cube at a schoolwide talent show last year.

“That was a proud (geek) mom moment for sure,” she wrote in a recent text message. “I love following his interests and witnessing his determination to master a new skill. He loves teaching it to the neighborhood kids. I think he enjoys being the expert.”

Another competitor with ties to Bairdsmith: 55-year-old Elizabeth Cosin. The Healdsburg-based writer, a former reporter at The Press Democrat, had been interested in Rubik’s as a teenager and a recent conversation with Bairdsmith rekindled her passion. Since then, she’s turned to YouTube to unlock new methods of solving the cube. She helped Bairdsmith produce handouts for his class, and occasionally helps in the classroom, too.

“Everyone says all these terrible things about the Internet, but the fact is that if you have Google and five minutes, you can teach yourself almost anything at any age,” she says.

Cosin adds that while she has not yet been able to solve the cube in less than 90 seconds, she’s confident she’ll leave Sunday’s speedcubing event with at least one honor. “When you’re the only person signed up in your age group, you know you’re going to win something,” she jokes.

Matt Villano is a freelance writer and editor in Healdsburg. Learn more about him at whalehead.com.

