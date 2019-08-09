World-class Rubik's Cubers coming to Santa Rosa for 'speed-cubing'

To many, it’s just a toy, a 3-by-3-by-3 vestige of a simpler time. To others, the original Rubik’s Cube represents the boldest of brain challenges, height of head games, the No. 1 metaphoric mathematical mountain on the planet.

For these enlightened few, “cubing” is life, and those who can cube fastest are the ones who live to the fullest.

They’re called “speedcubers,” and dozens are expected to descend on Sonoma County next weekend for their first-ever competition in the North Bay. The event, dubbed Bay Area Speedcubin’ 2019 and affiliated with an organization called the World Cube Association (WCA), will take place Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.

Onlookers can get in to marvel at the magic for free.

Blink and you might miss the biggest draws. Many of the speediest speedcubers can solve scrambled cubes in the 8 to 12 seconds it takes you to read this sentence. The world-record holder, a teenager from China, recently recorded a single-solve of the original cube in 3.47 seconds.

Others, such as co-organizer Mike Bairdsmith, need about 20 seconds to get all sides back to one color, but still are considered darn fast.

It’s worth noting that 45 years after their invention by Hungarian sculptor and architect Erno Rubik, today’s cubes are smooth, whirling marvels of engineering, a far cry from the stiff, clicking models many remember from their youth.

“At an event like this, you’d think we were competing against each other, but really it’s more about competing with ourselves,” says Bairdsmith, who lives in Healdsburg. “If you’re into cubing the goal is to get faster every time.”

Local hero

If anybody knows about cubing around these parts, it’s Bairdsmith. The 44-year-old is relatively new to the sport — he’s only been cubing for two years — but has almost single-handedly sparked a surge in interest among residents of North County. He hosts regular cube-solving classes at Next Door Comics, a comic-book shop in Cloverdale. He offers private lessons.

You might even spot him practicing with a cube amid the wine tanks during his day job as assistant winemaker at Ridge Vineyards.

Bairdsmith got into cubing accidentally; one day in 2017, he bought the world’s best-selling toy for his older son, who demanded that dad solve it right away. Bairdsmith had no idea how to do it, but relishes mind games and figured it couldn’t be that hard. So he went to the Internet, watched some videos, went down the proverbial rabbit hole and taught himself the basics.

The first method Bairdsmith mastered is one of the easiest — the Fridrich Method — and it comprises four distinct steps. Since then he’s taught himself more sophisticated methods, too. As Bairdsmith explains it, learning to solve the cube isn’t rocket science but instead amounts to knowing what to do when you see certain permutations in the squares, and applying the correct algorithm to solve each case as quickly as possible. He says he’s mastered about 60 algorithms in two years. He estimates there are probably hundreds of them still to learn.

“It’s really more about committing a sequence of moves to memory than it is about skill,” he says quietly, as if admitting a trade secret. “The more moves you know, the easier it becomes to solve and the faster you can solve it.”